‘Waste of space’ Lauren Boebert is now comparing her resume to that of a prosecutor, attorney general, senator, and vice president, but go off I guess

The 2024 election is nearly upon us, and the far-right lunatics propping up our nation’s worst president are getting desperate.

Donald Trump’s team is grasping at straws. Their attempts to force the pompous scion to abandon his silver spoon and look like an everyman failed miserably over the weekend. The entire McDonald’s stunt was clearly a last-ditch effort to shift optics for the notorious grifter, but an Orange clown dressed up in undersized McDonald’s cosplay somehow failed to win the candidate many fans.

At least it worked on unabashed carpetbagger Lauren Boebert, riling the Colorado congresswoman into a frenzy over on X. As she eyes down a contentious vote on Nov. 5, the 37-year-old is focusing a bulk of her extremely limited brainpower on smearing Kamala Harris, and it’s not going great. Perhaps from an actually respected figure, all those barbs would sting, but from Boebert they feel more like compliments than anything.

Take Boebert’s latest jab, which made the weird decision to prop the deeply unqualified representative‘s resume up against the distinguished accomplishments of our nation’s vice president. It would be a bad idea from anyone, but from someone best known for wilding out during a Beetlejuice performance, it went as poorly as you’d expect.

Boebert rushed to X following Trump’s pathetic McDonald’s stunt to claim Harris “never worked” at the fast food chain. Dredging up the right’s only real attack of late, Boebert claimed as much based on her previous experience with the chain, and the fact that McDonald’s has “no teleprompters,” and, according to Boebert, Harris would be simply lost without one.

As someone who worked at McDonald’s I can pretty much guarantee Kamala never worked there.



We had no teleprompters and she’s unable to function without one of those.



Not sure exactly what she’d have been able to do! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) October 20, 2024

No matter the countless appearances the Democratic candidate has dominated without the use of a teleprompter. Even recent claims from the pointlessly irate MAGA masses were disproven after outraged Trumpers tried to blast Harris for using a teleprompter at an unscripted town hall — you know, the same teleprompter (that wasn’t actually there for the candidates) that appeared at Trump’s town hall a week later.

Boebert’s biggest mistake in firing off that absurd tweet was comparing her resume to Harris’. Boebert propped herself up as an example of what Harris cannot be, and the internet responded with a resoundingly condescending “baby girl.”

Harris is a former criminal prosecutor, district attorney, attorney general, senator, and the current vice president of this nation. Her resume is absolutely stacked with impressive accomplishments, and yet she still touts that long-ago stint at McDonald’s as a major pillar of her career history. That’s largely because she gained the experience, as so many of us in the service industry do, of how to handle average, outraged Americans in need of their coffee (or McMuffin) fix. It also helps her to appeal to working-class voters, many of whom are exhausted by the string of affluent white snobs who so commonly seek office.

Boebert shares that same McDonald’s experience, but her own resume mysteriously lacks the rest of Harris’ substance. Sure, she’s a representative, and she’s tinkered in business before, but it’s a foolish choice for a woman best known for her salacious acts to start pointing fingers at actual professionals. Boebert quickly learned this, as savage responses greeted her brainless takeaway, delivered by unimpressed Americans desperate to see the last of the GOP’s obnoxious mascot.

We could actually see that optimistic future in just a few weeks, if voters are smart. Boebert is up for reelection — in a new district, the coward — this November, and if voters show up with an ounce of sense, we’ll have heard the last of her by this time next month.

