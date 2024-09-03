‘We won’t forget your contribution, you slug’: Lauren Boebert tried to brand Kamala Harris as ‘UnAmerican’ but people with brains aren’t buying it

Lauren Boebert has taken a break from tweeting during court to… well, tweet from a new location, and this time she’s filling the platform with even more lies about Kamala Harris. The Colorado politician took to X to support a new campaign ad from Donald Trump that falsely claims Harris had granted amnesty to the “10 million illegals she allowed in as border czar.”

It comes from Trump, so we already know it should be taken with a whole ocean of salt, but it bears repeating that the ad is riddled with lies, with fact-checkers finding that it used an edited quote to attack Harris on an immigration proposal that doesn’t exist.

Not letting the truth get in the way of what she believes is a good tweet, Boebert rode the coattails of the attack ad to imply that Harris is also in support of an amnesty, despite the fact that she hasn’t actually voiced support for anything like that. “With Kamala you can be sure amnesty will be part of her plans,” Boebert wrote on X, before describing the presidential candidate’s (nonexistent) amnesty promises “unAmerican.”

Nancy Pelosi said it right out loud that she wants amnesty.



Elizabeth Warren recently said the same thing.



With Kamala you can be sure amnesty will be part of her plans.



We have to do everything possible to win this election and stop their unAmerican promises from ever… — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 1, 2024

Elsewhere in the post, which began to read a bit like Mean Girls’ Burn Book (but far less titillating), Boebert name-checked Nancy Pelosi and Elizabeth Warren, claiming that the pair both “want amnesty.” While both Pelosi and Warren have in the past called for immigration reforms that include amnesty programs, it’s worth pointing out that neither is in favor of granting it to the “millions” of immigrants the Trump campaign is referencing and that, believe it or not, neither of them are Kamala Harris.

Pelosi and Warren’s immigration policies don’t have anything to do with Harris, a fact that’s lost on Boebert in her efforts to inflate the Trump campaign’s immigration fear-mongering. “We have to do everything possible to win this election,” she wrote, “and stop their unAmerican promises from ever becoming a reality!”. Naturally, it wasn’t long before X users flooded Boebert’s post with their retorts, with one even pointing out the Republican Party’s role in contributing to immigration issues.

Hey there, @laurenboebert!



You voted against the bill to relieve us

Of the numbers of border crossers who seek this,

And attempting to hide your guilt is not genius,

Cause none of us has selective amnestysia.



We won’t forget your contribution to immigration reform, you slug. https://t.co/LGRuYpnLkO — Gisele ☮️ (@Gisele23935327) September 1, 2024

“You voted against the bill to relieve us,” one user wrote, referencing the bipartisan border security deal that was blocked by Senate Republicans in May. It’s that very same bill that Harris vowed to reinstate during her speech at the Democratic National Convention, outlining an immigration policy that does not mention amnesty.

“None of us has selective amnestysia,” the X user wrote, “We won’t forget your contribution to immigration reform.” The user then signed off the tweet in the vein of Regina George, describing Boebert as a “slug.”

Let’s hope Boebert treats her X profile like an actual Burn Book and blows her whole profile to smithereens.

