Ice Spice’s birth chart, explained

Rapping sensation Ice Spice has a rather pivotal birth chart, an astrologist has confirmed. She has a Capricorn Sun and Mercury, a Scorpio Moon, a Sagittarius Venus, and an Aquarius Mars. In Astrology, the Sun is associated with your stage name, how you express yourself, and what you’re famous/known for. The Capricorn sign can be associated with ice or something frozen, hence the spiritual connection to her persona, Ice Spice.

Her three main signs are Capricorn Sun, Scorpio Moon, and Virgo Rising.

Online astrologer @shawtyherbs uploaded a TikTok breakdown of Ice Spice’s astrological birth charts, including a deeper insight as to how Ice Spice’s signs impact the trajectory of her career and fame.

She has her Capricorn Sun at the 10th Degree, which is also ruled by Capricorn and representative of career success, worldly achievements, social status, maturation. Her Uranus is 14 degrees of Taurus; Uranus is associated with trends, followers/supporters, technology, the internet, and any online platform.

The significance of the 14 degrees of Taurus relates these trends, followers, and Ice Spice’ssocietal impact to music, her voice, singer, and people who publicly speak. This confirms that she sets trends using her voice, i.e. her rapping.

Photo via Theo Wargo/Getty Images

As for Pluto, which relates to power and influence, it often highlights people/things that someone is obsessed with. Ice Spice’s fanbase, the Munchkins, are arguably obsessive at times, albeit in the best way. Regardless, the Munchkins are fiercely loyal, so that’s the key component that links back to Ice Spice’s Pluto being 11 degrees of Aquarius.

Her Aquarius at 11 degrees signifies trendsetters or trends, once again attuning to Uranus. Ice Spice’s North Node is five degrees of Leo, which means she was destined to be an entertainer. The other fact about the fifth degree of Leo is that fame doesn’t take long to cultivate, meaning it comes relatively easy. Ice Spice has mentioned countless times that she’s only been rapping for a year and has already reached several milestones.

It can’t be a coincidence that Ice Spice’s birth chart correlates with current events in her life. Maybe we could all learn a thing or two about ourselves from astrology.