Ice T tries to calm fears of fans worried actors will be leaving ‘Law & Order: SVU’

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, the spinoff from the original Law & Order, has engaged fans since 1999 when it first aired on NBC. Throughout the years, fan favorites have left the show including Danny Pino, Stephanie March, Diane Neal, Raul Esparaza, BD Wong, Tamara Tunie, Richard Belzer, Kelli Giddish, and Dann Florek to name a few. When Ice T was tagged in a tweet concerning him leaving the show, he had to lay those concerns to rest with inspiring words that should alleviate any fears that the show will soon be coming to an end.

It is remarkable how much staying power the Law & Order spinoffs have had. The franchise has been one of the most successful in television history. From its inception in 1990, fans have been treated to a whole slew of shows including Law & Order: UK, Trial by Jury, LA, True Crime, Criminal Intent, Organized Crime, and, of course, Special Victims Unit. Fans can’t get enough of the show, but there is speculation about when it will all come to an end — as all things do.

Ice T is a man of few, but very effective words. He definitely knows how to put the concerns to rest and let the fans continue to enjoy the show without any more of this nonsense.

Imagine Ice T leaving the show. He’s only been on the show for 23 years and is listed as one of its top stars up there with Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni.

Interesting. Yesterday’s episode got me thinking that Fin could easily go run the neighboring svu, but he’s nice to Liv so he’ll stick with her. — Sú!!! (@SussuWW) January 27, 2023

There is agreement among the fans that he could be the star of his own spinoff, but he’s not trying to say all that right now.

Having been beaten up over the years through plenty of old characters leaving and new ones coming in, diehard fans will hold on as long as Hargitay and Ice T hang on with all their might to keep the show going.

as long as you and mariska still there then im in it for the long haul right with you — becs; (@fearlessbecs) January 27, 2023

If a show isn’t throwing viewers curve balls that have their anxiety levels jacked up, then what is it doing?

Ohhh whew last night gave me rollercoaster emotions—- — michelle king (@djsistersin) January 27, 2023

When a show is hitting its stride and all the pieces are in place, that is not the time to end things. Ride it until the wheels fall off!

It can’t end… This season is bringing it!! The crew and cast are killin it 💯 — Tay ✨ (@TaySVUOC) January 27, 2023

Now fans can relax and just enjoy the show knowing it isn’t going anywhere.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit might actually break records the way it’s going. Don’t count on it being canceled anytime soon.