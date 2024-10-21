‘I’d be a very silly person not to take action’: King Charles’ ‘secret love child’ threatens to ambush Royals for surprise ‘family’ reunion

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s Australian visit has had a real rocky start, with the monarch being heckled by a senator on his second day in the country. Now, he also has to watch for his ‘secret love child’ who has threatened to take matters into his own hands.

Wherever senior royals go, you can expect an entourage of security to follow. Being such rich and powerful figures already makes them a target, but then you factor in controversies associated with the family and you start to see why some people just don’t like the royal family all that much.

Royal security have already made a list of possible threats to the safety of Charles and Camilla on their Australia visit, but one of the more interesting names to appear on the list is Charles Dorante-Day, a 58 year old man born in Britain but living in the land of Oz. This guy isn’t an anti-monarchist or anything like that, but rather, he believes that the King and Queen are his parents.

What has Charles Dorante-Day said?

Dorante-Day has been demanding a DNA test from the king for a number of years now as he believes that it will prove the relation between the two. Of course, that’s a rather big ask, you can’t really ask a monarch for a DNA sample and believe they would come through with it right? Well this guy did, and as you’d expect, he got no response.

However, with King Charles visiting his country this week, Dorante-Day has implied that he may try something foolish. Back when the tour was initially announced he hinted at the fact he was considering some sort of action, ‘Well, I’d be a very silly person not to take action when he comes into the same jurisdiction as me.’

What he meant by that remains to be seen, but unfortunately, I don’t think he’ll get the answers he’s so desperately seeking either way.

Why does Charles believe the King and Queen are his parents?

Photo by Rob Jefferies/Getty Images

So who exactly is this guy? And why does he believe that Charles and Camilla are his ma and pa? Dorante-Day was born around 1965-66 in Portsmouth, England and was given up for adoption at eight months old. He maintains that his adopted grandmother worked for the royals and helped arrange some sort of cover up, making him a royal outcast.

Charles would have been 17, and Camilla 18 at the time, so it’s possible. Although, the official story is that the couple met in 1970, not 1965, and ended their relationship the next year (before reuniting in the eighties). But if (and it’s a big if) Charles Jr.’s story were true, it would make him next in line to the throne, which would be one of the biggest plot twists in history.

Is this man a threat?

Looking into this guy almost had me believing his story, and I can see why he wants answers so badly. However, royal security simply doesn’t mess around. They’ve already got eyes on him and have done background checks and the sort, so it’s unlikely Dorante-Day will even get close enough to receive an answer at all. Despite the fact that King Charles and Camilla are so close, they remain ever so far.

