‘I’m not gonna be 80’: Michael J. Fox shares living is getting ‘harder’ as he knows will ‘die with Parkinson’

Michael J. Fox is opening up about his continuing battle with Parkinson’s Disease in a new interview with CBS Sunday Mornings, and a short preview shared with fans today is an emotional look at the journey he’s been on since his diagnosis of early-onset Parkinson’s in 1991.

That’s right, many fans don’t know that he was diagnosed with the disease at the age of 29, and it’s a testament to his strength, determination, and passion that he continued working for so long after doctors told him it would likely become an impossible task.

In the preview for Fox’s interview with Jane Pauley on CBS Sunday Mornings, it’s evident that his symptoms have progressed, but the man we fell in love with so many years ago is still there. In fact, most of us have been fans of the actor since we were born, growing up with his films and recognizing him as a beloved member of the entertainment realm, something that’s stuck with him throughout his life.

Pauley sort of asks and tells Fox that Parkinson’s will likely one day “make the call for him,” so to speak, and while he agrees, he says that he’s accepted that as “the way it is.”

“Yeah, it’s, it’s banging on the door. Yeah, I mean, I’m not gonna lie. It’s gettin’ hard; it’s gettin’ harder. It’s gettin’ tougher. Every day it’s tougher. But, but, that’s, that’s the way it is. I mean, you know, who do I see about that?”

He continues by saying that he can’t stop living simply because things have become more arduous, although things getting harder has made simple tasks feel impossible. Parkinson’s doesn’t just affect mental health and well-being. The disease touches the entire body, causing shaking, stiffness, and even an inability to walk and talk. Fox also says he falls more often, resulting in broken bones.

“I had spinal surgery. I had a tumor on my spine. And – and – and it was benign, but it messed up my walking. … And then, started to break stuff. Bro, broke this arm, and I broke this arm, I broke this elbow. I broke my face. I broke my hand.”

In fact, Fox says falling and aspirating are two of the significant ways those with Parkinson’s succumb to the disease. Parkinson’s itself doesn’t kill you, no — Fox says he’ll die with it, not from it. His birthday is June 9, and he’ll be turning 62 this year — the idea of a terminal illness is something that many of us can’t fathom, but the Back to the Future star had to reason with it. He admitted that he won’t get to be 80; his symptoms have been processing too quickly.

“(Falling) Which is a big killer with Parkinson’s. It’s falling … and aspirating food and getting pneumonia. All these subtle ways that gets ya’. … You don’t die from Parkinson’s. You die with Parkinson’s. So – so I’ve been – I’ve been thinking about the mortality of it. … I’m not gonna be 80. I’m not gonna be 80.”

Of course, Fox also gives credit to optimism for getting him where he is today, but we’ve not yet heard that piece of the interview. The rest of Fox’s chat with CBS Sunday Mornings will be available tomorrow morning, and you won’t want to miss a second of his inspiring journey.