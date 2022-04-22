Kris Jenner Claims Blac Chyna Pulled Gun on Rob Kardashian

The Kardashian matriarch claimed she was simply being a mom and trying to protect her son from an abusive partner.

The ongoing Blac Chyna vs. The Kardashians trial took a serious turn on Friday when Kris Jenner revealed Chyna put a gun to her son Rob Kardashian’s head.

As reported by Page Six, the matriarch of the Kardashian clan revealed the 2016 incident in question on Friday, offering shocking testimony in a Los Angeles courtroom. Just a few weeks prior to the episode Jenner testified about, her daughter Kim Kardashian was restrained and robbed in Paris in an incident that made global headlines.

It came in response to a question by Chyna’s lawyer Lynne Ciani about why Jenner didn’t call Chyna after talking to Rob Kardashian about a fight in 2016. As Page Six quoted,

“(Chyna) tried to put a gun to (Rob’s) head. My daughter, 60 days prior, was put in a tub, robbed at gunpoint … I was traumatized by this. My daughter was almost killed. Chyna said it was a joke … the gun pulled on my son’s head was a joke. … I was traumatized … and it’s not a joke. I’m a mom, and my responsibility is to take care of everyone. We didn’t put Chyna on the show, put her in a home … so we can take it away. Why would we do that? This is now blowing up, and I was so hopeful that this was going to be OK. So to answer your question, that’s why I didn’t call Chyna.”

Chyna is suing the Kardashians, saying they influenced the cancellation of Rob & Chyna. She’s seeking around $100 million in damages, citing both loss of earnings and future earnings. The Kardashians are arguing they just trying to shield Rob Kardashian from an abusive relationship. Jenner has also claimed that Chyna threatened to kill Kylie Jenner, and that the couple was using mind-altering substances during their fight.

“It’s an ongoing theme in their relationship — the drinking, the drugs,” she said.

Ciani then asked Jenner about a text she sent to a Rob & Chyna showrunner that said “(Chyna) beat the shit out of Rob’s face.”

Jenner said the phrase “beat the shit” was just a figure of speech in an answer that drew laughs from the audience.

“I think I meant to say she beat the s–t out of his face. … It’s like you’re at an awards show and you get slapped. … It’s, ‘Oh, s–t! You got the s–t slapped out of you.’ It’s a figure of speech. I (hadn’t) seen (Rob) yet.”

The Kardashians are also claiming that Chyna strangled Rob Kardashian with a cell phone charging cord and hit him with a metal rod.

The trial is expected to continue into next week.