‘In her bridal era’: Selena Gomez is getting ready for her wedding as her recent fashion style has subtly hinted at her most important role yet

Much like any young person, Selena Gomez had her fair share of bad luck when it comes to love. Add to the fact that her dating life happened in the public eye, not all her romances were successful. Her story changed and she is now extremely happy and engaged to producer, Benny Blanco, and her latest style change reflected that.

Gomez became famous as a child actor and gained worldwide fame for her role as Alex Russo on the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place. She has been acting since, but in the meantime, she has become a successful pop singer and a beauty mogul with a billion-dollar brand, Rare Beauty.

Having grown under our very eyes, Gomez has also dated several people in the music industry. She was tied to Nick Jonas in the early days, as well as Justin Bieber, the Weeknd, and Zedd. None of those relationships worked out, and she started dating Blanco in June 2023, and the two have been extremely happy and in love ever since. Gomez and Blanco officially announced their engagement on Dec. 11, 2024.

Selena Gomez is ready to enter her bridal era

Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Although the singer and actress hasn’t revealed any plans for her upcoming wedding, we know it’s coming. Following the announcement, her best friend, Taylor Swift, has also jumped in and confirmed the role she wants in her wedding, and the ceremony might happen sometime this year. To get a feel of the white vibes, Gomez and her longtime stylist, Erin Walsh, have already tried out several outfits that prove white is her color.

On Jan. 4, the Only Murders in the Building actress attended the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival and she kicked off the ceremony in a white outfit that turned heads: a custom ivory three-piece suit from Ralph Lauren Collection, embracing a completely different vibe compared to the girly outfits she often wears or the pastels she deliciously wore these past days.

The actress was full-on fierce with her suit, which also included a white blouse and a tie and pants with a wide leg covering her shoes. She accessorized with Bucherer Fine Jewellery from the Baguette Love Collection, and opted for a sleek bun to keep the look modern and fresh, and natural makeup with defined eyebrows and eyes with a fade-out eyeliner and a natural lip with products from Rare Beauty.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

The three-piece pantsuit wasn’t the only white choice because she continued wearing white for her Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance. The “Look at Her Now” singer gave us not just one but two white looks, one greater than the other. As she appeared at the show, she wore a sculptural mini dress from Raisa Vanessa’s Spring 2025 collection, a piece that showed both a leggy display and highlighted her waist. The pearl embroidery further gave the look a glam vibe, and she paired it with Aquazurra ivory pumps.

Gomez accessorized with Le Soonar Selena earrings, and Viona and Sumi rings. She opted for more colorful makeup with a red lip and kept her long bob down with soft curls around her face. “IN HER BRIDAL ERA,” commented an excited fan as she received many compliments for her latest look.

Photo by BKNY/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

She had more to offer after the sexy day look because, for the interview, she switched to a chic white mini dress with scalloped neckline and hem from Maison Valentino, which she paired with a double-breasted white blazer by Yves Saint Laurent, the same Aquazzuro ankle-strap pumps and a Roger Vivier mini bag which featured white leather and rattan, a true portrayal of elegance.

As many people noted, she is happily in her “bride era,” and it will be interesting to see if she continues the white looks from now on because, as we probably won’t get to see her stunning wedding dress, at least we get these public glimpses where she absolutely kills it.

