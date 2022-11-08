In the wake of People’s Sexiest Man Alive announcement, thirsty fans are throwing their own hunky faves into the ring

People Magazine has announced their Sexiest Man Alive for 2022, and it’s none other than Chris Evans. While some have accepted the results, others had other choices in mind. While there is nothing wrong with Chris Evans, there were other contenders, especially those who blew up in 2022, that fans thought were a better choice.

Some names thrown in the ring are other Marvel actors such as Andrew Garfield and Oscar Isaac, as the two have made their MCU debuts in the past year. And if I can recall, when was the last time Chris Evans played Captain America? That’s right, in 2019.

If they don’t announce tonight Andrew Garfield is the “sexiest man alive” I’ll go feral pic.twitter.com/7WYPjWMiKM — I’m not the werewolf (@PadaleckixSofer) November 8, 2022

i dont care what colbert says tonight, andrew garfield is the sexiest man alive pic.twitter.com/Wv84iWEzez — 🌺 (@agarfieldski) November 8, 2022

MY sexiest man alive pic.twitter.com/vri0RjUpIi — Justin (@jerstonfilm) November 8, 2022

sexiest man alive is him oscar isaac pic.twitter.com/MiwPLkMEW7 — mary (@oscarmybabys) November 8, 2022

Others suggested Pedro Pascal from The Mandalorian series after he fought for the title of ‘daddy’ against Isaac. Perhaps him wearing the Mandalorian suit throughout most of the show was some sort of tease for fans just so they’d immediately fall for him once his helmet is off.

I mean I was hoping for @PedroPascal1 but this answer isn’t wrong either. pic.twitter.com/N7L8z7oWbP — Amanda M 🇺🇸🦙 (@Amanditamo) November 8, 2022

this hasn't mattered since they named blake shelton as sexiest man, bc we all know it was pedro pascal https://t.co/SzhQOruy7e — live-in nanny at the vampire mansion (@jynersohater) November 8, 2022

I'd like to nominate Pedro Pascal and/or Oscar Isaac as Sexiest Man Alive 2022. pic.twitter.com/wKrJYVAfYd — Britt 🦃🍂 (@master_crowley) November 8, 2022

Another sexy candidate shared by fans was Theo James from the Divergent film trilogy and HBO’s The Time Traveller’s Wife and season 2 of The White Lotus. Not gonna lie, James was robbed considering how many teenage girls fell for him back in the mid-2010s.

😧 Everyone said Theo James would be Sexiest Man Alive this year. What happened?! https://t.co/bwNWdtjmMn — 𝓲𝓼𝓷𝓽𝓭𝓪𝓿𝓮𝓸𝓷𝓮 🫶 (@IsntDaveOne) November 8, 2022

what is bidens plan to get theo james as the next sexiest man alive quickly — .k (@sqaureone) November 8, 2022

2022 proved that there were many male actors out there that were hot enough for the title. Some had a massive comeback or while others were introduced this year. Evans may be a valid choice for 2022’s title, but let’s raise a glass to all the other men out there who ended up becoming fan favorites.

Looking forward to 2023!