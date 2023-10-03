‘Internet undefeated’: Dwayne Johnson embraces becoming both a meme and the NSFW poster boy for those Monday morning blues

Becoming the subject of a rapidly-spreading viral meme can be a double-edged sword, something Dwayne Johnson knows all about having embodied a fair few in the aftermath of Black Adam failing to do what he repeatedly promised it would and “change the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe.”

This time, though, The Rock has embraced his newfound status as the poster boy for the Monday morning blues, and it’s all to do with his recent return to WWE a couple of weeks back, which he can’t seem to stop reminiscing about on his various social media channels. Then again, considering he’s still on strike as part of SAG-AFTRA, it’s not like his presence is required on set.

Poor professional wrestler Austin Theory ended up facing the brunt of Johnson’s wrath, after being told – very impolitely, we may add – to “shut his bitch ass up” when he tried to muscle in on “The Great One” and his precious microphone time. All it took was a caption, and the 51 year-old actor and producer has decided to share his gratitude with the entire internet for its meme-tastic efforts.

There are far worse things to be meme’d for, but the Monday morning blues is a universal sentiment that everyone has experienced at least once in their lives, regardless of whether or not you’ve ever worked a standard Dolly Parton schedule. All it takes is an A-list celebrity, some NSFW language you can’t play loudly during office hours, and a new viral sensation is born.