Is ‘American Idol’ star Clay Aiken married?

American Idol has produced many incredible stars over the years — Adam Lambert, Kelly Clarkson, Jordin Sparks, Carrie Underwood, and Jennifer Hudson — but few are more memorable than the awkwardly charming nerdy country boy-next-door Clay Aiken. Aiken’s powerhouse vocals earned him second place on the show’s second season in 2003, turning him into a somewhat unlikely heartthrob.

Recommended Videos

Born on Nov. 30, 1978, in Raleigh, North Carolina, Aiken is now 45. His post-American Idol career has been massively successful, and he has released 18 singles, two double A-sides, six studio albums, two compilation albums, an EP, and two DVDs. His debut single, “This Is the Night,” and his debut album, Measure of a Man, both reached the number-one spot in their respective US charts. He’s sold more than five million albums in total.

Aiken is a proud and openly gay man, which he confirmed to the world in Sep. 2008 via an interview with People magazine, telling the publication, “It was the first decision I made as a father. I cannot raise a child to lie or to hide things.”

One month earlier, he had announced the birth of his son on his personal blog, the now-defunct ClayOnline.com. He wrote, “My dear friend, Jaymes, and I are so excited to announce the birth of Parker Foster Aiken.” The fact he used the word “friend” to describe the mother of his child had already heightened debate about his sexuality before he confirmed what many suspected.

Aiken’s career has also seen him delve into the political world, bidding to become “the South’s first gay congressman.” He represents organizations like the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network (GLSEN) at various events, has appeared on countless television chat shows, was a contestant on the fifth season of The Apprentice and the eleventh season of The Masked Singer, and has won many awards (Billboard Awards, an American Music Award, an American Christian Music Award, and a New Music Weekly Award, among others). He even guest-starred as himself in a 2013 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Much information about his professional life is known, but what about his personal life? What is his relationship status now? Is Aiken married or partnered with anyone? Or is he raising his child alone?

Clay Aiken’s marital status confirmed

Image via Fox

According to a recent article on ComingSoon.net, Clay Aiken is single and hasn’t been in a relationship since 2011, when he split with underwear model Jeff Walters. Who’s Dated Who suggests that their relationship only lasted 22 days, starting Dec. 10, 2010.

Other people Aiken is said to have dated include Broadway performer and Survivor contestant Reed Kelly from 2008 until 2010 and Devin Finn for a short period in 2010.

Since then, although he’s kept his private life private, he is indeed believed to be happy alone. He co-parents his son with the child’s mother, but they are still merely friends.

We wish Aiken all the best in both his personal and professional lives. He has an official website, ClayAiken.com, and you can follow him on Instagram and X.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy