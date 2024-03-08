Is Bruno Mars gay?

Bruno Mars’ silky voice, suave mannerisms, and seductive lyrics have cemented him as a sex symbol, but it’s also got some fans questioning his sexuality.

Mars’ reputation for sleek dance moves and his impeccable style has some wondering if he’s gay. But since when does swag equate to being gay? Not that it’s anyone’s business, but perhaps he’s just a stylish man?

Why do people think Bruno Mars is gay?

Bruno Mars has always been known as a celebrity who keeps his private life private. This is pretty much why there’s very little known about his personal life. Though rumors have circulated about women he has dated, and a few have been confirmed, Mars himself rarely comments on his romantic life.

The most prominent allegation that caused people to question Bruno Mars’ sexuality was in 2012 when the singer allegedly came out as gay. An iReport was released by American news station CNN alleging that Mars had come out of the closet. This caused a massive stir among fans, as he was publicly dating model Jessica Caban. It’s been over a decade since the report was published, but some have held on to it.

Has Bruno Mars addressed his sexuality?

After the report alleging Mars’ sexuality came out, he denied the allegations. Representatives from his label further stated that his sexuality was neither a joke nor a hot topic. CNN has since taken down the report, but the impact of the rumors were already too widespread to contain. Although many believe that the rumors were simply meant to be an April Fool’s joke that went too far, others still believe that Bruno Mars is gay.

Mars has been in a relationship with Jessica Caban since 2011. Though the two remain private about their relationship, there hasn’t been any indication of a split. If nothing else, this confirms that the rumors about his sexuality have no bearing. But more importantly, he doesn’t owe anyone an explanation.