There’s an unteachable element in performance in which some people just have an unquantifiable ability to shine. They capture an audience’s attention and enrapture them. Performers such as Elvis Presley, Liza Minnelli, and Frank Sinatra all had that spark. A more contemporary name to add to that list is Bruno Mars. Mars is a remarkable showman. He is often seen photographed with children which leads fans to wonder if he is a father. A look at his childhood, early career, and relationship status can shed some light on this question.

Bruno Mars’ Childhood

Bruno Mars is a stage name for Peter Gene Hernandez. Hernandez was born on October 8, 1985, in Honolulu, Hawaii where he was raised. He was raised by his parents Bernadette San Pedro Bayot, a musician and dancer of Filipino and Spanish descent, and Peter Hernandez, a musician of Puerto Rican and Ashkenazi Jewish descent, along with 5 siblings. Hernandez has 4 sisters Presley Hernandez, Tiara Hernandez, Jaime Kailani, Tahiti Hernandez and one older brother Eric Hernandez. Hernandez got the nickname Bruno at age 2 from his father because he resembled Bruno Sammartino, a professional wrestler. Bruno would later add on Mars because women told him he was out of this world. Music played a tremendous role in the Hernandez household. Hernandez stated: “My mother is a singer, my sisters all sing, my uncles are incredible singers and guitar players, so it’s just kind of been like my habitat.” The family performed in a band together called The Love Notes with young Bruno joining at age 4. He was especially known for his Elvis Presley themed performances.

Little Elvis

Mars’ parents divorced when he was 12 and Mars lived with his father. Things were not always financially stable but Mars seems to look back fondly on his childhood. He stated: “Hawaii is paradise. It sounds cheesy to say it, but there’s music in the air there.”

Bruno Mars moves to Los Angeles

After graduating from high school Mars moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in music. He signed a record deal with Motown Records and got a manager, but these partnerships did not help him gain traction in his career. Mars turned to song writing and signed a music publishing deal with Westside Independent. There he was mentored by Steve Lindsey. Mars was a successful songwriter and producer before he ever found success as a solo artist working with artists such as Adam Levine and Brandy.

Bruno Mars gets his big break

Mars’ big break for his solo career came when he collaborated with rapper B.o.B on the song Nothin’ on You in 2009 and with Travie McCoy on the song Billionaire in 2010. These songs were highly successful and exposed Mars to a whole new fan base. Off of the momentum of these successes, he released his own EP It’s Better If You Don’t Understand in May 2010. In July of 2010 Mars would follow this up with his first album Doo-Wops & Hooligans.

Bruno Mars’ accomplishments

The rest, they say, is history. Mars has been nominated for 31 Grammy awards, winning 15 times. He has sold out multiple concert tours, performed at the Superbowl halftime show, and been named a pop icon by multiple media outlets. His latest solo album 24K Magic was certified three-times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. His latest album An Evening with Silk Sonic, a collaboration with Anderson .Paak under the band name Silk Sonic, debuted at number two on the Billboard 200.

Bruno Mars’ relationship

Bruno Mars has been dating actress and model Jessica Caban since 2011. The pair met at a restaurant in New York City. Their relationship started out long distance but in 2012 Caban moved to Los Angeles to be with Mars. Family is very important to both Mars and Caban so they often appear in pictures together with children which causes many fans to speculate if they are parents.

Kids?

The couple are only fur-parents at the moment to an adorable Rottweiler named Geronimo and a mutt named Pico. The pictures shared on social media are of their extended families. Remember that Mars has 5 siblings and a large extended musical family? The children pictured are his nieces and nephews. Having Bruno Mars as your Uncle would be pretty cool.