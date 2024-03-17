Is Bruno Mars millions of dollars in debt with MGM Casino? The claim, explained

The New King of Pop, Bruno Mars‘ ability to combine different genres to create catchy pop songs has fueled his career, turned him into one of the most influential voices in the record industry, and made the artist a coveted asset for entertainment companies. But it’s not all good.

The talented singer whose breathtaking performances on stage give fans unforgettable spectacles has reportedly racked up a massive gambling debt with MGM Resorts International, one of the major companies in the Las Vegas casino scene. According to NewsStation, Mars’ debt surpasses $50 million, a significant sum even for someone as successful as the singer.

Mars signed a multi-year residency deal with MGM Resorts International in 2016. Under the terms of his contract, he agreed to multiple yearly live performances in two of the company’s most prominent entertainment venues: Park Theater at Monte Carlo in Las Vegas and The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Maryland. At the time, it sounded like a solid deal for the performer. However, the proximity to Las Vegas might have done more harm than good.

Bruno Mars’ casino debt claim, explained

Mars’ history with gambling is not exactly new. In an interview with GQ in 2013, he revealed he first stepped foot into a casino when he was only 19. Since then, Mars has been chasing the thrill of winning big. The singer has talked about gambling openly on multiple occasions and claims to be pretty good at betting. During an episode of the Late Late Show with James Corden from 2016, Mars even told the host he paid his rent in L.A. for a while by playing cards.

However, Mars seems to have hit a bad luck streak, as his alleged debt with MGM is over $50 million. As an insider reveals, the sum forces Mars to remain dependent on the entertainment company. That’s because MGM directly deducts from his yearly salary of $90 million to recover the money the performer lost. After taxes, Mars is reportedly making less than $1.5 million, a haul that’s way inferior to what he could be taking home if it wasn’t for his gambling habits.

If true, the situation dramatically favors MGM, which can use Mars’ debt to pressure the singer to expand its initial contract. Mars has already helped MGM open the Pink Ring Lounge at the Bellagio and is currently working on another project with the casino network.

Neither Mars nor MGM Resorts International have commented on the report of the performers’ alleged debt.