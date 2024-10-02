Image Credit: Disney
Daniel Day-Lewis attends the "She Came To Me" New York Screening at Metrograph on October 03, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
Movies

Is Daniel Day-Lewis returning to acting?

He's long overdue a comeback.
Jesse Torres
Jesse Torres
|

Published: Oct 2, 2024 03:09 am

Daniel Day-Lewis is on the short list of candidates for greatest screen actor of all time. He’s been nominated for six Academy Awards for Best Actor, and is the only man to ever win the category three times.

Part of what makes Day-Lewis such a sought after performer, though, besides his talent, is his selectiveness. He’s only made six films in the last 25 years, and he announced his retirement after the release of the period drama Phantom Thread in 2017. So what gives? Is he coming back or is he going to remain in retirement? Here’s what you need to know.

What is Daniel Day-Lewis’ new movie?

There was confusion on October 1, 2024 when Day-Lewis was spotted filming a scene opposite Sean Bean in Manchester, London. The veteran actor was sporting a bushy white mustache and riding a motorcycle.

It was first theorized that the actor was merely filming a cameo role in a film centered around other actors. Within hours, though, the true story had come to light: Daniel Day-Lewis was officially coming out of retirement and will play a lead role in the upcoming film Anemone.

The plot details remain unclear, but The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Daniel Day-Lewis co-wrote the Anemone script alongside his son (and the film’s director), Ronan Day-Lewis. The theme of the film will be about familial dynamics, particularly those between sons and fathers (which is obviously fitting).

Daniel Day-Lewis has not issued a statement on his return, but Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski confirmed that the studio is eager to promote the actor’s highly-anticipated comeback. “They have written a truly exceptional script,” he wrote. “And we look forward to bringing their shared vision to audiences.”

Why did Daniel Day-Lewis retire?

via Miramax Films

Daniel Day-Lewis has attempted to retire from the screen multiple times. He took a six-year break from acting after the release of the boxing drama The Boxer in 1997. The New York Times reported that the actor moved to Florence, and spent time working as an apprentice for shoemaker Stefano Bremer.

Martin Scorsese, who had previously directed Day-Lewis in 1993’s The Age of Innocence, coerced him to come out of “semi-retirement” for 2002’s Gangs of New York. The film earned ten Academy Award nominations, including Day-Lewis’ third for Best Actor. He attempted retirement a second time, shortly before the release of the aforementioned Phantom Thread.

Day-Lewis even issued a statement, noting how grateful he was to his former collaborators. He was reticent, however, when it came to giving a reason for his retirement. “This is a private decision,” the statement read. “Neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.”

Day-Lewis’ former collaborators, Jim Sheridan and Paul Thomas Anderson, both voiced hope that the actor would change his mind and eventually come back to the big screen. Sheridan, in particular, told ScreenDaily that Daniel Day-Lewis had so much more to give the world. Fortunately, for these directors and the film world as a whole, their hope has been rewarded.

