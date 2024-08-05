David Boreanaz will be back on Paramount as Jason Hayes, AKA “Bravo 1,” on the hit drama SEAL Team. So, naturally, we can’t help but ask — is David Boreanaz married?

David Boreanaz has been acting for over three decades and he portrayed several iconic characters throughout his career. Known for actors like the sulky vampire Angel on the hit drama Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its spinoff, Angel, or as Seeley Booth in Bones, David Boreanaz has been a constant on the small screen. His roles drew critical acclaim and now the actor plays Jason Hayes again in the seventh and final season of SEAL Team. So, what is going on in his personal life?

David Boreanaz is married, but his personal life wasn’t without controversy

David Boreanaz walked down the aisle two times. First, with Ingrid Quinn, whom he married in 1997. The marriage didn’t last long, and the two of them divorced in 1999. Since then, he moved on with his current wife, Jaime Bergman.

Jaime Bergman is a former Playboy model and actress. She and Boreanaz got married in November 2001, and share two children: a son Jaden Rayne, born in 2002, and a daughter, Bella Vita, born in 2009. However, while the two seemed very happy, Boreanaz publicly admitted in 2010 to cheating on his wife during her second pregnancy.

Boreanaz had an extramarital affair with Rachel Uchitel, the same woman Tiger Woods allegedly cheated on his wife with. The reason why he came clean about his affair was because the Bones actor claimed Uchitel tried to blackmail him. “Our marriage has been tainted with my infidelities,” the actor told PEOPLE in 2010 after Uchitel allegedly claimed she would tell the media. “I just want to be open and honest. I was irresponsible.”

Since then, the two rekindled their relationship, and he didn’t cheat again, as far as we know. In 2013, Bergman legally changed her name to Boreanaz as a gift on Valentine’s Day, and they’ve been together ever since.

