‘SEAL Team’ season 7 release window, cast, plot, and more

Season 7 of SEAL Team will be its last, and might be arriving sooner than expected. Most fans of the hardcore action series would be forgiven for thinking the series was not progressing anywhere. This is especially due to several setbacks, including surviving a switch from CBS to Paramount Plus during the second half of season 5. Eventually, the difficulties subsided as the sixth installment was produced, with the announcement of the renewal of the seventh season coming in early 2023.

With David Boreanaz and the rest of the cast poised to grace our screens for the final time, here’s what we know about the forthcoming final season.

The production for the seventh season began relatively slowly, with a sense of uncertainty following the conclusion of season 6. Months after the season 6 finale, it was reported that the series had been renewed, and that season 7 would mark the end of the series. Unfortunately, delays were further exacerbated by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023, which lasted months. Nonetheless filming for SEAL Team season 7 began around December 2023, with David Boreanaz posting on Instagram, with the caption: “The Beginning of the End. Jason Hayes Bravo 1.”

What to expect from SEAL Team season 7?

Season 6 of SEAL Team left us with mixed emotions. We saw the Bravo team deal with the shock and the sudden death of a compadre, Clay Spenser, who died in an ambush trying to save a veteran. While details of the final season are still shrouded in mystery, it will certainly involve the Bravo team handling things differently as they try to take on perilous missions in the most violent parts of the world.

When is the final season out?

As previously stated, filming is still ongoing, and the studio and cast are probably in the thick of things right now. Therefore, the seventh installment’s release date is still unknown. However, if the season isn’t released by late 2024, fans can expect an early 2025 turnaround. This date is, of course, barring any further delays in production, or unexpected hitches.

Paramount Plus will be engaged with the production and release rights, and Benjamin Calvell, best known for his work on Justified and Homeland, will be in charge of the screenplay, as he has for all seasons. While the main cast is set to return, Max Thieriot will not be coming back, as we’ve bid farewell to Clay Spenser in the previous season. Season 7 of SEAL Team is also expected to have at least 10 episodes, similar to prior seasons.