Let's get real for a second, none of us ever stood a chance. Right?

At times, there exist certain questions that demand to be answered. What is the meaning of life? Why are we here? Who are we, really? And of course… Is Emma Stone married?

Questions like these are of the utmost importance, and if not answered correctly could lead to chaos. Societal collapse. War. Famine. Who knows? It’s best we don’t chance things like this.

With her upcoming movie Poor Things on the horizon for this December, Stone is back in front of the camera and doesn’t seem to be slowing down. Poor Things details the story of a woman named Bella, who after being brought back to life following her death, is forced to relearn the world around herself free from the prejudices of her time.

Still, Stone’s exploits away from the silver screen are what we’re trying to figure out today — so let’s get down to business shall we?

For all the folks out there who thought you might have had a shot somewhere down the line with Emma Stone, I hate to be the bearer of bad news but, she’s been married since 2020. Don’t shoot the messenger.

Ah yes, the classic COVID marriage play. It was only a matter of time. Which leads us to our next question. Who was able to sweep Stone off her feet in the first place?

Who is Emma Stone married to?

Emma Stone is married to writer, director, and comedian Dave McCary. He’s the holy trinity of dudes that gals in Hollywood fall for. He writes, he directs, he cracks a joke here and there — he’s unstoppable.

McCary served as a segment director on Saturday Night Live for six years, from 2013 until 2019, and also directed the early season Epic Rap Battles Of History. (Which I’m sure you read in THAT voice. You know the one I’m talking about.)

Good ‘Ol Dave also directed 2017’s darkly comedic Brigsby Bear, and it’s fantastic. Because of course it is.

The couple began dating back in 2017, were engaged in 2019, got married in 2020, and welcomed their first baby in March of 2021. It’s a perfect story. Almost, too perfect.

In truth, the fact that Emma Stone finally found true romance is pretty cool — and after a brief stint with one of her former co-stars Andrew Garfield, it was only a matter of time until long-term love came her way. Congratulations to the happy couple! Now go forth, and enjoy your Friday.