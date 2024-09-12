Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Professional entertainer and wrestler Hulk Hogan rips his shirt as he speaks on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities

Is Hulk Hogan married?

Has the massively controversial "Hulkster" found his forever love?
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|

Published: Sep 12, 2024 08:25 am

Hulk Hogan, the ring name of former professional wrestler Terry Gene Bollea, was born on Aug. 11, 1953, in Augusta, Georgia. He’s had a hugely successful career, to the point that many credit him with shaping the world of professional wrestling into what it is today.

Recommended Videos

Hogan’s many wrestling accomplishments include winning New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s IWGP Heavyweight Championship, the WCW World Heavyweight Championship six times, the WWE Championship six times, WWE’s Royal Rumble twice, induction into the WWE Hall of Fame as both an individual and as part of the New World Order, and induction into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum.

In the 1980s and 1990s, “Hulkamania” ran wild to the point that Hogan transcended the wrestling business and became a bona fide mainstream cultural phenomenon, appearing in movies like Rocky III (1982), No Holds Barred (1989), Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990), Suburban Commando (1991), Mr. Nanny (1992), Santa with Muscles (1996), 3 Ninjas: High Noon at Mega Mountain (1998), and Muppets from Space (1999).

Hogan Knows Best
Image via VH1

He also became a television star, appearing in shows like The A-Team, Baywatch, and Walker, Texas Ranger, getting an animated series named after him in Hulk Hogan’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling, starring in Thunder in Paradise, and having cameras follow him and his family in the reality series Hogan Knows Best, which is pictured above (as per IMDb).

More recently, he’s found infamy for the many controversies in his personal life. In 2007, his son Nick crashed Hogan’s car while drunk and gave his passenger permanent brain damage, he had a messy divorce in 2009 after cheating on his then-wife, a leaked 2015 sex tape featured Hogan making racist and homophobic comments (the “apology” for which was pathetic), he pushed COVID-19 vaccine conspiracy theories throughout the recent pandemic, there are rumors of a weird fixation with his daughter Brooke, and his recent public support for Donald Trump included threatening to body slam Kamala Harris.

But what about the current state of the romantic side of Hogan’s personal life? Has his undeniable success led him to ultimately find love despite his many (many, many, MANY) flaws, and is he married?

Is Hulk Hogan married?

Sky Daily and Hulk Hogan
Image via Hulk Hogan/Instagram

Yes, Hulk Hogan is currently married to his third wife, Sky Daily. According to People, Hogan and Daily tied the knot in September 2023 in Clearwater, Florida, where Hogan lives, after getting engaged in July of that year.

Daily is a yoga instructor who is 25 years younger than the 71-year-old Hogan. She is the mother of three children, meaning Hogan can call himself a stepfather and a father to two kids of his own.

The couple met on a night out when Daily was sitting with Hogan’s friend, realtor Sabrina Nova. Hogan took their group some drinks and asked, “Who’s the blonde?” They met up a few times after that and were first spotted together at a Bret Michaels concert in Feb. 2022. Hogan proposed a year after they first met, and the rest is history.

Hogan has previously been married to Linda Claridge from 1983 until 2009 and Jennifer McDaniel from 2010 until 2021. Hopefully, Daily’s influence will help to keep the controversial Hogan out of trouble.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
Kevin is a freelance writer at We Got This Covered. He's been writing and editing for various publications worldwide since 2013, mainly about movies, TV, and sports. He's had more than 2000 pieces of writing published. He loves to travel, watch movies (horror, superhero stuff, and '80s films are his favorites), and keep fit. Kevin has a degree in Business Management, once appeared on British TV quiz show The Chase, and regularly asks #KevsMovieQuestions on his X (formerly Twitter).
twitter Link to www.kevjstewart.com