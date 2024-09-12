Is Hulk Hogan married?

Hulk Hogan, the ring name of former professional wrestler Terry Gene Bollea, was born on Aug. 11, 1953, in Augusta, Georgia. He’s had a hugely successful career, to the point that many credit him with shaping the world of professional wrestling into what it is today.

Hogan’s many wrestling accomplishments include winning New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s IWGP Heavyweight Championship, the WCW World Heavyweight Championship six times, the WWE Championship six times, WWE’s Royal Rumble twice, induction into the WWE Hall of Fame as both an individual and as part of the New World Order, and induction into the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and Museum.

In the 1980s and 1990s, “Hulkamania” ran wild to the point that Hogan transcended the wrestling business and became a bona fide mainstream cultural phenomenon, appearing in movies like Rocky III (1982), No Holds Barred (1989), Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990), Suburban Commando (1991), Mr. Nanny (1992), Santa with Muscles (1996), 3 Ninjas: High Noon at Mega Mountain (1998), and Muppets from Space (1999).

Image via VH1

He also became a television star, appearing in shows like The A-Team, Baywatch, and Walker, Texas Ranger, getting an animated series named after him in Hulk Hogan’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling, starring in Thunder in Paradise, and having cameras follow him and his family in the reality series Hogan Knows Best, which is pictured above (as per IMDb).

More recently, he’s found infamy for the many controversies in his personal life. In 2007, his son Nick crashed Hogan’s car while drunk and gave his passenger permanent brain damage, he had a messy divorce in 2009 after cheating on his then-wife, a leaked 2015 sex tape featured Hogan making racist and homophobic comments (the “apology” for which was pathetic), he pushed COVID-19 vaccine conspiracy theories throughout the recent pandemic, there are rumors of a weird fixation with his daughter Brooke, and his recent public support for Donald Trump included threatening to body slam Kamala Harris.

But what about the current state of the romantic side of Hogan’s personal life? Has his undeniable success led him to ultimately find love despite his many (many, many, MANY) flaws, and is he married?

Is Hulk Hogan married?

Image via Hulk Hogan/Instagram

Yes, Hulk Hogan is currently married to his third wife, Sky Daily. According to People, Hogan and Daily tied the knot in September 2023 in Clearwater, Florida, where Hogan lives, after getting engaged in July of that year.

Daily is a yoga instructor who is 25 years younger than the 71-year-old Hogan. She is the mother of three children, meaning Hogan can call himself a stepfather and a father to two kids of his own.

The couple met on a night out when Daily was sitting with Hogan’s friend, realtor Sabrina Nova. Hogan took their group some drinks and asked, “Who’s the blonde?” They met up a few times after that and were first spotted together at a Bret Michaels concert in Feb. 2022. Hogan proposed a year after they first met, and the rest is history.

Hogan has previously been married to Linda Claridge from 1983 until 2009 and Jennifer McDaniel from 2010 until 2021. Hopefully, Daily’s influence will help to keep the controversial Hogan out of trouble.

