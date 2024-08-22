Did Hulk Hogan really threaten to body slam Kamala Harris?

Weeks after 1980’s icon Hulk Hogan ripped his shirt off at the Republican National Convention for Donald Trump, he took to a lesser stage to engage a mostly drunk crowd at a bar, and made remarkably poorly thought out comments, complete with a racist gesture.

Hogan, once a beloved showman who helped advance the odd world of wrestling entertainment into the forefront of American pop culture, has gone from preaching to kids to eat their vitamins and say their prayers, to suggesting that Kamala Harris say her prayers if he ever walked into the room.

Well, maybe he didn’t say that exactly, but he did suggest violence.

If you were wondering how Hulk Hogan at the RNC was going: pic.twitter.com/Y77vda2InG — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 19, 2024

As if he’d just won a match, Hogan goaded the crowd to get louder so that he could show off his 24-inch “pythons” — the nickname he once gave his muscles that are no longer 24-inches, thanks to finally getting off steroids, I mean vitamins — Hogan then incited the bar crowd with some “political” questions.

In a video originally posted by TMZ, the crowd was loud and excited and it likely made Hogan have a flashback to his glory days when he worked under now the now-disgraced Vince McMahon. “You want me to body slam Kamala Harris?” he asked the crowd, to which they answered with a thunderous “Yeah!”

Hyping them up further, Hogan asked again, “You want me to body slam Kamala Harris?!” to which he received an even louder unified “Yes!” He followed it up by referring to his leg-drop wrestling move by asking “You want me to drop the leg on Kamala?” You can guess the crowd’s response.

Drunk ass Hulk Hogan “Want me to body slam Kamala Harris? I said, do you want me to body slam Kamala Harris? Want me to drop the leg on Kamala?” " Is she Indian ?" followed by a disgusting racist "How"

Video by TMZ sports pic.twitter.com/0NElruXfZ1 — RidinwithKamala (@tltown2019) August 20, 2024

One can’t blame Hogan for getting Kamala Harris confused with his former rival Kamala, who was billed as the Ugandan Giant despite not actually being from Uganda. Hogan even pronounces “Kamala,” with the emphasis on the second “a,” which is exactly how his wrestling rival’s name was pronounced, and not like the current Vice President’s name.

Kamala — the wrestler — would be angered at Hogan — the person — because of his previous unbothered use of the N-word, which showcased to the world how his mind really works.

Such tendencies make one realize how it’s not the least bit shocking to learn what Hogan did next after he suggested body slamming Kamala — the politician.

As if notionally body slamming her wasn’t bad enough, he used what many consider a racist gesture by raising his hand to mimic a greeting of Native-Americans. He did this after referring to Kamala as “Indian.” Oddly, Hogan may not realize that Kamala — the politician — is of actual Indian descent, as in from the country of India, and not Native American, to whom Europeans inaccurately referred as “Indians” for a long time.

He immediately followed it up by saying, “I’m gonna get heat for that one, brother. That wasn’t me. That was the beer talking.”

Obviously, Hulk Hogan does not intend to body slam Kamala Harris in real life, but it’s truly bizarre to hear a man say such things, despite his alcoholic excuse. It also shows the poison of politics, and how people turn into something they never otherwise would, as if being anti-Democrat or anti-Republican permits one to be anti-Decency.

Then again, in Hulk Hogan’s case, it’s not too surprising at all.

