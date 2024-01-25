Is Jake from ‘Love on the Spectrum’ autistic?

The state-side version of Love on the Spectrum is quickly becoming just as popular as its Australian counterpart, luring in viewers and hooking them with the show’s wholesome, uplifting nature.

The series follows a small handful of love-seekers on the autism spectrum as they navigate the world of dating and try to find a lasting partner. Each of the primary subjects of the four seasons out so far — two based in Australia, two based in the U.S. — are already favorites among viewers, as are some of the matches they made on the show.

Dani’s been a standout since she appeared in Love on the Spectrum U.S.‘s debut season. She returned for season 2, which arrived on Netflix on Jan. 19, and continued her hunt for love. In the process, she enjoyed a date with Jake Woodruff, a longtime friend who sparked immediate questions among the fanbase.

Each of the primary subjects on Love on the Spectrum is on the autism spectrum, but viewers are less sure about their dates. The couples who’ve found one another so far have all fallen into the show’s intended base, but there’s always a chance that someone neurotypical could find a connection with one of the show’s leads.

That’s what people suspect with Jake, a man Dani enjoyed a date with mid-way through season 2 of the U.S. version of Love on the Spectrum. Their romance didn’t blossom into anything lasting, but it did prompt plenty of questions from viewers.

Jake’s online presence has seen him discuss autism on several occasions, which only raised more questions among viewers. He’s certainly open about the topic, but just because he’s familiar with it doesn’t necessarily mean anything. His own words do, however, and Jake isn’t shy about claiming his status as someone with ASD.

His Instagram bio clearly labels Jake as a “Musician/Artist/teacher with Autism,” ahead of its promotion of Jake’s incoming self-directed short film The Flame. That’s more than enough confirmation of Jake’s status as a person with autism, and should clear up any lingering questions about the artist and music teacher.