Is Joseph Quinn playing Human Torch? ‘Fantastic Four’ casting rumors, explained

It feels like it’s been an eternity of speculation and rumors regarding who will be cast in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie. Ever since it was first revealed way back in 2019, that Marvel would finally be bringing the first superpowered family into the MCU, fans have been plastering the interwebs with their own casting ideas and speculation regarding who will portray these beloved characters on screen. We’ve seen almost every actor and actress in Hollywood end up at the center of casting rumors, and now it seems like it’s Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn’s turn.

This particular rumor comes from The Hot Mic podcast with Jeff Sneider and John Rocha. It’s a pretty reliable source, and both hosts are considered to be very well-versed in the industry. The hosts specified that Quinn would be playing Johnny Storm in the upcoming film. There hasn’t been any word from the actor himself, of course, although that could mean anything right now. Obviously, there’s been no word from Marvel, either, and we don’t expect there to be.

Right now, this is the only reliable source making the claim. Sneider from the podcast also made the claim that Vanessa Kirby would be playing Sue Storm, saying he was around “99-100%” certain regarding her role. He initially made the claim that Jack Quaid was cast as Johnny Storm before correcting himself mid-show. Quaid addressed and refuted the rumors via Twitter.

Hello everyone. Nope. Not playing Johnny Storm but hey I’m flattered. Now that you’re here though, donate to the @sagaftra foundation if you can! https://t.co/ertJTWWhYb — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) August 3, 2023

Sneider admitted that he was less certain about the Quinn casting compared to his almost 100% certainty of Kirby’s casting, “I’m feeling like, an 80, 85 on that one.” Both hosts looked at other rumored castings, although it seems the project is struggling to find its Reed Richards.

The most recent rumor was that Matt Smith was being eyed up for the role after Adam Driver had turned the role down, although Sneider admitted he’s doubtful that the role of Reed has been cast yet. Ebon-Moss Bachrach, who is currently in high demand after The Bear, has also reportedly been cast, although the podcast host theorized that the role wasn’t for The Thing like everyone thought it would be.

All this is to say that both hosts of The Hot Mic podcast are clearly very well informed and as such, many fans trust them as a reliable source for such rumors. Quinn may not have even agreed to the role yet. However, the fan reactions to his casting were incredibly mixed.

“This is dope. Good casting.”

“awful casting”

“Should been Dacre Montgomery if they’re casting someone from stranger things”

Regardless, it might be a while before Quinn himself is able to confirm or deny, as he barely has any presence on social media. It’s possible he hasn’t even heard the rumors himself yet.