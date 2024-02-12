Is Justin Hartley married?

Justin Hartley has been on our minds for a while now. Whether it’s because everyone confuses him with Glen Powell or because we’re all utterly obsessed with his… acting. I mean, let’s admit it — I know we all enjoyed the extra eye candy while watching This Is Us (and, of course, all the heartbreak that came with it), but at times, we have to accept that we’ll never be able to win over our favorite actors’ hearts.

Instead, we have to content ourselves with watching them on screen and accept that someone else out there might be successfully wooing them (*gags*). Despite being a public figure, Hartley isn’t one to share many personal details about his love life, but of course, being on the internet, we seem to know everything. With that said, here are all the nitty-gritty details of Hartley’s life — but be prepared to have your heart broken.

Has Justin Hartley ever been married?

Yes, Hartley has been married three times now. Surprised? So were we. The Smallville actor has actually tied the knot three times already. In 2004, not long after his television debut on Passions, Hartley married actress Lindsay Korman, whom he met on set. The couple were married for eight years, and they welcomed their first and only daughter together, Isabella Justice Hartley.

In 2017, Hartley opened up his heart once more, but this time, to Chrishell Stause — an actress, television personality, and real estate agent. This time, the relationship was slightly less short-lived, and their relationship as a married couple only lasted about four years. In 2019, Hartley filed for divorce, and two years later, the separation was finally finalized. The couple cited “irreconcilable differences,” which happened to also be the reason for his previous separation.

In 2021, Hartley found love once more, and hopefully for the last time. Hartley walked down the aisle with his The Young and the Restless co-star, Sofia Pernas, whom he had been dating since 2020. The Moroccan actress met Hartley on set, but they didn’t start dating until well after the show ended. Coincidentally, they were both on Jane The Virgin at around the same time, proving that perhaps fate was just playing pranks on them until 2020.