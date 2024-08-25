Is Kerry Washington still married?

Kerry Washington’s relationship with her former co-star Tony Goldwyn is so dang wholesome, that Scandal fans have wondered for years if it was anything more than a friendship.

Olivia Pope and President Fitzgerald Grant might have brought some serious smoke into the fictional White House, but now, the two stars are busy championing for America to finally welcome Kamala Harris into the Oval! Washington and Goldwyn were last spotted together at the DNC Convention, which they both hosted. Naturally, this made for yet another Scandal reunion, (and more pleas for a reboot!) However, any sighting of these two longtime friends always leads to questions about the nature of their relationship.

Not that either of them are complaining! But Kerry Washington’s personal life is super private, which is why the question of whether or not she’s married arises every now and then.

Has Kerry Washington ever been married?

Kerry Washington was engaged to David Moscow in 2004, but they called their relationship off in 2007. Washington later fell in love with former NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha, and they tied the knot in a super low-key ceremony back in June 2013. The pair have always been notoriously private about their relationship, choosing to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight as much as possible.

The couple crossed paths in 2009 when Washington was working on the Broadway play, Race. They went on to start a relationship and kept everything, including their wedding, under tight wraps. Now the couple are proud parents of two children. Their daughter, Isabelle was born in 2014, and their son Caleb was born two years later. Kerry is also the stepmother to Asomugha’s daughter from a previous relationship.

As for the current status of her married life, by all accounts, Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha are still lucky in love! The sweet couple has built a loving and stable family life and is occasionally spotted out in the town. However, don’t expect regular sightings of this couple. Washington and Asomugha prefer to save their public moments for major career milestones and high-profile events. They’re also fully committed to keeping their children out of the spotlight.

And while it’s become pretty common to long for some more Olitz moments, Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn are and have always been just friends. Goldwyn has been married to his wife Jane since 1987, and they have two daughters.

