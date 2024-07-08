Image Credit: Disney
Is Lainey Wilson in ‘Yellowstone?’

Did the country music star appear in the neo-Western television series?
Lainey Wilson is one of the biggest stars in American country music. She’s known for her trademark flared jeans and catchy records, such as 2020’s “Things a Man Oughta Know” and 2022’s “Heart Like a Truck.”

Wilson has released four albums — 2014’s Lainey Wilson, 2016’s Tougher, 2021’s Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’, and 2022’s Bell Bottom Country — and she has another one on the way, as Whirlwind is set to be released in August 2024.

She’s recently dabbled in the acting world, and Paramount Network’s neo-Western drama series Yellowstone is an excellent fit for the star. But has she appeared in the show?

Did Lainey Wilson appear in Yellowstone?

Lainey Wilson in Yellowstone
Image via Paramount Network

Yes, Lainey Wilson has appeared in Yellowstone! In 2022, she appeared in four episodes of the show’s fifth season, playing Abby — a role co-creator Taylor Sheridan wrote the role specifically for her. Abby was the perfect character for Wilson, as she was an up-and-coming country music star. In the show, she fell in love with Ian Bohen’s dreamboat rancher character, Ryan, and performed “Watermelon Moonshine” from her fourth album.

In 2022, Wilson told USA Today that Sheridan “said he wanted me to pretty much be myself, which is a dream come true, especially when you’re trying to introduce yourself to people.”

As per Wilson’s IMDb page, it’s the only acting work she’s done so far, but there’s every chance she could do more in the future. Before she performed at the ACM Awards in May 2024, she told ET’s Rachel Smith on the red carpet that she was “waiting on the call” to reprise her role on Yellowstone but stressed that she doesn’t know if it will ever happen.

Hopefully, the likable star will be afforded more chances to act in Yellowstone or another series or movie. She appeared to revel in her role and deserves the opportunity to do more.

