Is Lucy Liu married, and if so, who is her husband?

When you’re the star of blockbuster franchises like Kill Bill and Charlie’s Angels, there’s bound to be curiosity around your personal life, which is certainly the case for Lucy Liu.

The actress, who made her movie debut in 1992, has sustained an illustrious career in Hollywood, having appeared in over 50 films and receiving nominations for the Critics Choice Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Award.

Despite the longevity of star power, Liu’s personal life, including her marital status, has remained largely out of the public eye. So, who exactly is Lucy Liu’s husband?

Does Lucy Liu have a husband?

As of June 2024, Lucy Liu is unmarried and has never had a husband. However, she was once engaged to Zach Helm, the director behind the 2007 film Mr. Magorium’s Wonder Emporium. The pair began dating in 2002 and were engaged in 2004, but called off the nuptials and separated five months later.

Helm isn’t the only Hollywood figure Liu has dated, with the actress also being linked to George Clooney in 2000. Years later, in 2006, Liu and Clooney were reportedly spotted kissing on New Year’s Eve, though neither party has confirmed rumors of their romance in the years since.

Over the years, Liu has also been linked to actor Will McCormack and Noam Gottesman, the latter of whom is a business tycoon worth $2.2 billion, though neither of these relationships ended in marriage. In 2015, Liu welcomed her first child, Rockwell, via a gestational surrogate. Rockwell is now eight years old and Liu has described him as “a rainbow of light.”

There has also been speculation regarding Liu’s sexuality, which she hasn’t officially disclosed. In a 2003 interview, she revealed that “sometimes you just fall in love with somebody, and you’re really not thinking about what gender they happen to be.” Given the privacy Liu likes to keep, details surrounding her sexuality will likely remain a secret.

