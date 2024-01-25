Is Michelle Trachtenberg okay? The actor’s Instagram photos spark concern

Beloved ’90s icon Michelle Trachtenberg is still on the acting scene, but she’s far less busy these days.

Recommended Videos

That’s typical, even for treasured Hollywood stars. Many of our favorite stars undergo spells of mass popularity before settling into a much more manageable pace. There are exceptions, of course, but Trachtenberg’s post-early-2000s career followed in the classic track of teenage heartthrobs.

Following her heyday on shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Gossip Girl, Trachtenberg continued to appear on-screen, just in gradually more scattered roles. All that early career success should mean she’s freed up to live a little outside of work, and no one’s blaming her for doing just that.

Trachtenberg keeps her fans updated on her life via her Instagram page, and that’s where a wave of concern for the star started. Following the rise of several recent shots of the star, Trachtenberg’s fans experienced growing concern. It’s entirely normal for people — even stars *gasp* — to change as they age, but are shifts in Trachtenberg’s appearance the result of time, or something else?

Is Michelle Trachtenberg sick?

Trachtenberg has always been a beautiful woman, and that hasn’t changed now that she’s pushing 40. What has changed, however, are minor features on her face, including the prominence of her cheekbones and jaw. The star’s followers noted these changes in her look, along with several others in recent photos, and sparked a widespread conversation while sharing their concerns online.

Those concerns eventually reached Trachtenberg herself, who was quick to dismiss them. These changes people are noticing, which they’re broadly labeling as an overarching “sick” appearance, are nothing to worry about, according to the woman herself. She clapped back at several Instagram comments, claiming infirmity by noting that she’s “not 14” anymore. She’s gotten older, and our faces, bodies, and everything else change as we age.

Trachtenberg doesn’t seem to be big on filters — bless her — which is also likely a culprit behind people’s concern. We’ve become so accustomed to the Kardashian mindset that sees many of our favorite stars leaning on makeup, filters, and injections to stave off the appearance of aging. Trachtenberg isn’t among them, and we should be thanking her for it.

That’s not to say that people were entirely wrong to be concerned. For one thing, in most cases that concern was born of love, even if it was misguided. For another, there are legitimate reasons some people thought she looked sick. Her angular bone structure aside, there are one or two photos on Trachtenberg’s Instagram that make the whites of her eyes appear yellow. That can be a sign of potentially serious liver issues and absolutely deserves to be looked into.

But I’m inclined to believe Trachtenberg when she tells us all is well. If she’s not worried over her health — and, more importantly, when she tells us to back off — the rest of us have no right to keep sticking our noses in. If there’s actually anything to be concerned about, I’m sure Trachtenberg will update us eventually. In the meantime, we can all just celebrate her for the authentic, unfiltered queen she is.