Is Reggie Watts gay? The rumors, explained

While you probably know Reggie Watts best for his insane hair more than anything, the comedian and musician has made a prolific career for himself over the years. If anything, he deserves a million apologies for having to be the band leader on James Corden’s late night show.

Thankfull,y making The Late Late Show with James Corden funnier wasn’t his only credit. Watts also has the IFC series Comedy Bang! Bang!, and his collaboration with Sarah Silverman, Michael Cera, and Tim & Eric on the YouTube channel Jash. Plus, fans of Key & Peele have Watts to thank for writing the show’s theme music.

However, Watts can now add author to his resume. Published on Oct. 17, Great Falls, MT: Fast Times, Post-Punk Weirdos, and a Tale of Coming Home Again is Watt’s debut memoir diving into his upbringing as a biracial kid in small town Minnesota. Dipping into his childhood and his inspirations for comedy, the book is a unique perspective into the comedian.

Naturally, many people have started poking around wondering if Watts addresses his dating life at all in the novel. Watts stirred rumors in June 2023 after posting a selfie with Tiffany Haddish, claiming the two just went on a wonderful date together. However, on Andy Cohen’s show on SiriusXM, Haddish shared the photo was just a publicity stunt to help Watts gain more followers. That’s probably for the best of Watts’ part considering Haddish’s controversial history.

With a lack of information on any previous or current partners, many are wondering if Watts’ new memoir will offer a coming out story as well. Unfortunately for those curious parties, though, they’ll have to keep looking elsewhere. Since the comedian released his book, there have been no revelations regarding his sexuality. That being said, a large part of the campaign around his memoir is focused on finding your identity and figuring out who you are.

From stories of joining the football team freshman year of high school, to the first time he played his music for his classmates, Watts’ memoir gives a taste of what convinced the comedian that the arts were his future career.

Don’t worry if you feel like Watts only half-tells his story in the memoir; The comedian has openly stated he still has more to talk about when it comes to his days in Seattle and NYC, and plans on writing additional memoirs in the future. That being said, you can read Great Fall, MT, out now.