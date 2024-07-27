Is Simone Biles adopted?

As the world eagerly awaits the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, all eyes are on Simone Biles, the gymnastics phenom gearing up for her third Olympic appearance.

Recommended Videos

Biles, a seven-time Olympic medalist (including four golds), is widely regarded as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time. Her gravity-defying routines and unparalleled skill have left audiences in awe and solidified her status as a true icon in the sport. She has consistently pushed the boundaries of what is possible in gymnastics, performing moves so complex and difficult that they have been named after her. The “Biles” is now a recognized term in the gymnastics world.

Will there be a SIXTH element named after Simone Biles after #Paris2024?



She’ll need to compete it without major error in competition in Paris, and if she does, she’ll have at least one skill named “The Biles” on every event!#artisticgymnastics #olympics pic.twitter.com/S2MaDdLxfu — Gymnastics Now (@Gymnastics_Now) July 26, 2024

In the lead-up to the Paris Games, Biles made headlines by choosing to skip the Opening Ceremony in order to rest and prepare for her upcoming competitions. Her mother, Nellie Biles, explained that Simone needed to conserve her energy before her first event on July 28. When life throws challenges, having a solid support system is like having a safety net. Now, diving a bit deeper into her personal life, many might wonder about the roots of this phenomenal athlete.

Yes, Simone Biles is adopted

Many may not know that Simone was adopted by her grandparents, Ron and Nellie Biles, at a young age. Simone and her younger sister Adria were placed in foster care as young children due to their biological mother’s struggle with drug and alcohol addiction. It was their grandfather, Ron, who decided to bring the girls to live with him and his wife, providing them with a stable and loving home. In interviews, Simone has spoken candidly about her adoption and has always spoken highly about her family.

“My parents saved me. They’ve set huge examples of how to treat other people, and they’ve been there to support me since day one. There’s nothing I could say to them to thank them enough.” Simone Biles on X

During the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Simone faced one of her career’s biggest challenges. She withdrew from several events to focus on her mental health, a decision that stunned the world but also highlighted the immense pressures elite athletes face. During this period, the importance of her support system was more evident than ever.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy