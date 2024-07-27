Why did Simone Biles skip the highly controversial 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony?

As the world’s eyes turned to Paris for the highly anticipated 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony, Simone Biles, the decorated American gymnast and one of the most recognizable faces in sports, was nowhere to be seen.

Simone Biles has established herself as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, with a career filled with unprecedented achievements and record-breaking performances. Her medal count alone is a testament to her dominance in the sport. Biles has amassed an impressive total of 37 medals when combining her World Championship and Olympic performances, making her the most decorated gymnast in history. She also holds the record for the most medals won at a single World Championship (30!) and has become the only American gymnast to win a world medal in every event.

Biles’ impact extends beyond her medal count and records. She has pushed the boundaries of gymnastics by introducing new and highly difficult skills. In 2019, she debuted two historic moves: The triple-twisting double back on floor exercise and the double-twisting double back dismount off the balance beam. Both elements were subsequently named after her in the gymnastics Code of Points, further cementing her sports legacy. It’s fair to say Olympic watchers were hoping to glimpse Biles before the games began, so fans were disappointed with her skipping the cere,ony.

Why did Simone Biles skip the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony?

The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics was not without its share of controversies. As athletes from around the globe gathered to celebrate the commencement of the Games, the artistic performances and cultural representations featured in the ceremony ignited heated debates across various platforms. So, with Biles missing from the event, sports fans wondered if her absence had anything to do with the polemic artistic presentations.

No, the both were not connected.

Biles’s decision was rooted in athletic strategy rather than controversy. According to Nellie Biles, Simone’s mother, the star gymnast prioritized her preparation for the upcoming competition. With the women’s qualifying event scheduled for Sunday, two days after the ceremony, Biles focused on rest and preparation.

As a veteran Olympian with multiple gold medals to her name, Biles understands the importance of maintaining peak physical and mental condition. The gymnastics team, including Biles’ teammates, collectively decided to forgo the ceremony, a choice supported by USA Gymnastics.

Their decision aligns with a common practice among gymnasts and other athletes competing in the early days of the Olympics. The demanding nature of the opening ceremony, which can involve hours of standing and walking, often conflicts with the rigorous training and rest schedules of athletes preparing for imminent competitions.

