Fans of the long-running soap opera General Hospital have recently noticed a change on their screens that has sparked speculation and concern.

Sofia Mattsson, known for her portrayal of the character Sasha Gilmore, has been absent from a few episodes, and another actress has stepped into the role. This unexpected switch isn’t exactly a leap for long-running soap operas, but it has definitely raised the question of whether Mattson is leaving General Hospital for good.

Who is Sofia Mattson?

Born on June 24, 1991, in Stockholm, Sweden, Sofia Mattsson is a talented actress who has garnered significant attention and acclaim for her role as Sasha Gilmore on the popular daytime soap opera General Hospital. She has become a fan favorite since her debut on the show, thanks to her compelling performances and captivating screen presence. While General Hospital has been a significant part of Sofia’s career, she has also worked on other projects, including films like StartUp, Becoming Bond, and The Wrong Husband.

Sofia Mattson as Sasha Gilmore

Sofia Mattsson joined the cast of General Hospital in 2018 as Sasha Gilmore. Initially introduced as Nina Reeves’ long-lost daughter (a storyline that was later debunked), Sasha quickly became entangled in Port Charles’ web of drama. From her tumultuous romance with Michael Corinthos to her struggle with addiction, Sasha’s character has experienced significant growth and numerous challenges.

One of the most emotional moments for fans was when Sasha lost her and Brando Corbin’s baby. This heart-wrenching storyline showcased Mattsson’s incredible acting skills and deepened fans’ connection to her character. The beloved actress has become a fan favorite, and her portrayal of Sasha has earned her praise from both fans and critics alike.

Is Sofia Mattsson leaving General Hospital?

No, Sofia Mattsson is not leaving General Hospital. The actress recently took a temporary leave from the show and it was not due to any behind-the-scenes drama or contract disputes. Instead, it was a planned leave to allow Sofia to attend to personal matters and potentially explore other projects. While the specifics of her personal reasons remain private, it’s not uncommon for actors in daytime television to take breaks, given the demanding shooting schedules of soap operas.

During her absence, her sister Helena Mattson stepped in to portray the character of Sasha. Helena, an accomplished actress in her own right, seamlessly stepped into the role, ensuring that fans did not miss out on any of the dramatic developments involving Sasha. As of now, there has been no official confirmation from either Sofia Mattsson or the General Hospital producers regarding her departure. Her name is still listed as a cast member on the show. Fans can rest assured that the actress will make a comeback to their screens as soon as she can.

