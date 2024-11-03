Is Teresa Giudice ditching lip fillers for real? ‘RHONJ’ star documents painful process in an attempt to look ‘more natural’

After years of proudly sporting her cosmetically enhanced set of lips on the small screen, Teresa Giudice is ready to say goodbye to her lip fillers. Or so we thought.

On Friday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star revealed to her fans on TikTok that she’s finally ditching her wide lips by dissolving her fillers.

“Come with me to get my lips dissolved,” Giudice, 52, says in her video update where she’s seen sitting inside a beauty clinic, preparing for a cosmetic procedure that would eliminate the fillers in her lips.

“So the reason why I’m getting this done is because I see migration on the top of my lip over here,” the Bravo actress explained while pointing at her upper lip.

According to Teresa, she could no longer recall the last time she had her lips done, but now that she found Chanel from BeYouth Medusa in Caldwell, NJ, she’s more than ready to start fresh.

“So she’s recommended to me that I need to start fresh — from the beginning. So we’re gonna dissolve them and then we can have two weeks and then come see her again and do [my lips] the Chanel way,” Giudice said.

Before starting the procedure, the mom of four acknowledged the never-ending discussions online about her mouth, saying, “I know a lot of you make comments about my lips. I like my lips but I’m gonna try a different way.”

The video then showed a speed-up version of the procedure where Teresa’s lips could be seen bleeding after Chanel injected enzymes into the edges. The spa staff member explained that the enzymes would dissolve the hyaluronic acid from Teresa’s past procedure.

“Instead of a wider look, we’re gonna go for more height, a crispier vermillion border. A more natural look,” Chanel said.

Once the injections were done, Chanel applied some bruising cream on Teresa’s lips. At the same time, the Real Housewife clarified to the camera that the procedure was completely pain-free and she had no burning thanks to the numbing cream Chanel used on her lips before the injections.

Teresa also did not leave her fans hanging on the results. She showed off her more natural-looking lips several hours after the appointment and then reiterated that she’ll be returning to the spa in two weeks to get new fillers.

However, many in the comments chose to look past her underlining that it is her body and her choice as they brandished strong pieces of advice for her to ditch the fillers for good, stressing that she looked better without them.

“Teresa your lips after look SO good! Natural lips & no makeup make you look even 10 years younger! You’re beautiful,” one commented, while another wrote, “Leave them dissolved!! You look amazing – less can be more!”

Someone else said, “Honestly, you don’t need any more work [done]. You look beautiful the way you are,” while another person opined, “You look so much prettier. Leave them alone, you never needed fillers.”

No matter what opinions you may hold about cosmetic procedures, at the end of the day, whether she needs them or not is for Teresa to decide. Joe Giudice’s ex-wife has always been open about the procedures she’s done to enhance her appearance on her reality show. Aside from her lips, she’s had a breast augmentation and nose surgery. Her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga also claimed that she had her forehead lengthened, but Teresa never confirmed this, according to Page Six.

