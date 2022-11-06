Is ‘The Boys’ actor Antony Starr married?

There is no doubt that the Prime cult hit series The Boys, a show that satirizes a positively constructed image of superheroes, has resulted in the immense popularity of the actors and the groundbreaking characters that they played on screen.

Among them, one of the well-known faces that stands out is none other than the infamous Homelander, the narcissistic leader of a group of superheroes, the Justice League parody, The Seven. On the exterior, they fight for truth and justice, but when the cameras aren’t rolling, their notoriety comes from committing heinous crimes including rape and mass murder. Homelander is played by the New Zealand actor Antony Starr who has achieved tremendous fame and recognition for his role and performance in the show.

Born in 1975 in Wellington, New Zealand, Starr earned fame for his dual roles as twins Jethro and Van West in the comedy-crime series, Outrageous Fortune, which aired from 2005 to 2010 way before being chosen to be cast in The Boys. While not much has been dug into regarding Starr’s personal life apart from the scandalous brawl leading him behind bars, it is his romantic life that has recently garnered a lot of attention.

Even though his relationship with costume designer Lucy McLay has attracted enormous attention, the state of their relationship is still shrouded in confusion. It hasn’t been confirmed yet if Starr is married to Lucy, simply dating, or betrothed to her, thus paving the way for the inevitable question, is Antony Starr married?

What is the nature of the relationship between Antony Starr and Lucy McLay?

Photo via Bradley Ambrose/Getty Images

Confusion surrounds Starr’s relationship with Lucy McLay as nothing conclusive has been reported. There has not been a definite response to the question as information on the subject is divided. Some regard McLay as Starr’s wife while others have either confidently confirmed her engagement to him or confined the relationship to simply dating.

This makes it difficult for Starr’s fans to acquire a grip on the nature of his relationship with McLay despite having encountered pictures of them in media and public spaces. One of the possible reasons for the same might be McLay’s strenuous efforts to keep herself and her personal life further away from media and tabloid attention.

She has reportedly declined to disclose details about her family history or any aspect of her personal life. There has been a huge confusion among the tabloid regarding her ethnic background. While some stated that she is from a non-white background, others refuted it. There have also been doubts regarding her nationality, that is whether she hails from New Zealand or is an American.

However, the same cannot be said about McLay’s accomplished professional life which is out there for everyone to get a grasp on. Born in 1980, she is well known as a top-notch designer who designed costumes for Hollywood blockbusters such as The Meg, King Kong, Adrift, and Ghost in the Shell, to name a few.

Coming to the topic of her relationship with Starr, reports mention that the couple first met in 2008 and began to date right away. Thereafter, they appeared together in one public event at Qanta’s New Zealand Awards Function but ever since have been notoriously secretive about their relationship. Although they have been spotted together, the couple’s decision to maintain privacy concerning their personal lives has made their relationship status pretty unclear. As a result, sources have come up with different answers to the question of Starr’s marital status.