Is Tommy DeVito Italian?

Football has a new rising star, and his name is Tommy DeVito.

After moving from Illinois following the 2022 season, DeVito was officially signed as one of the New York Giants’ new quarterbacks just after the 2023 draft concluded. He’s still a free agent, but likely won’t be for long following a solid season that included several noteworthy moments. Over the course of the 2023 season thus far, the 25-year-old athlete has gone from background figure to local hero, quickly becoming a crowd favorite for his aid in bringing a lackluster team to several surprising victories.

In one of his most recent matches, DeVito sparked a conversation that has nothing to do with his football skills. He was spotted chatting with his agent ahead of his Monday Night Football match against the Green Bay Packers, and fans quickly seized onto the deeply Italian vibes the pair put off. His agent, dressed like a classic, stereotypical Mafiaso in a pinstripe suit, gold watch, and black fedora, sparked a widespread debate about DeVito’s background.

Tommy DeVito’s background

Every week I think he can’t be more of a Jersey stereotype. Every week DeVito pulls through. — Nate Wells (@gopherstate) December 12, 2023

No need to bury the lede — yes, Tommy DeVito is, in fact, Italian-American. His name should really be enough to clue you in, but if you need more just take a moment to examine how hard the 25-year-old leans into his culture. He’s originally from New Jersey, and serves as a truly unmatched example of exactly the culture that area of the U.S. is known for.

DeVito has never been shy about sharing his Italian heritage, and it seems his agent — Sean Stellato — agrees. His getup at the Monday Night Football match looks like it was cherry-picked off the Halloween shelves, and quickly prompted jokes about Stellato’s deeply Italian vibes.

He’s not a first generation Italian, but DeVito is a prime example of an Italian-American. He’s got Jersey woven into his very DNA, and anyone who’s seen an episode of Jersey Shore can see the area’s culture written all over DeVito. He’s even won the nickname of “Tommy Cutlets,” which is damn near the most Italian-American thing I’ve ever heard.