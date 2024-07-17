Is Uma leaving ‘Love Island?’

Thank goodness for Love Island. The show is pure escapist fun that doesn’t delve into annoyingly realistic things like politics, being stressed, or just the general detritus of a daily life. It’s a blast to watch and we hope it never goes away. Speaking of leaving, there’s a rumor going around that Uma Jammeh will be leaving the 11th season of the show. Now that’s a story worth diving into.

Recommended Videos

Unfortunately, it looks like that’s the case. Uma is leaving to be with dumped cast member Wil Anderson. Following his ouster, she quit on day 37. Apparently the proposition of being paired with Reuben was too much to bear, so she made the conscious decision to chase her heart and leave.

So how’s it going? Well, she’s been posting cute photos with Wil showing that they’re exploring the connection they have together. One post said: “First of many date nights!! Yay. So happy to be out with my blueberry wouldn’t have wanted it to go any other way. Thank you for all the support and the lovely messages. Lots of love to absolutely everyone.”

Two days later she posted another photo with her “blueberry.”

Of course, the comments are not necessarily the most relationship positive. Many people seem to think that Uma is too good for Wil and that he won’t treat her the way she should be treated.

One commenter on X said, “Ohhh Uma you’re such a loyal girl it’s a shame Wil doesn’t deserve you.” Another said, “Uma, I hope you won’t regret cutting your journey for will,” followed by a crying face emoji.

Many think she could have made the finals of the show if she didn’t leave for Wil who “who doesn’t actually like her… like WTFFFFFFF.”

Regardless, this is where we are. We wish them the best, either together or separately. Will Wil last? Time will tell. It certainly always does.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy