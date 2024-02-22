With the upcoming documentary based on Wendy Williams due to be released in the coming days, people have been interested in the daytime talk show host’s personal life. Whilst we know that she has been married and divorced twice, and some comments made by Williams in 2022 have confused many, so we’re here to look into whether or not she is currently married.

The rumors about Wendy Williams’s husband

Williams divorced her last husband in 2019 after being married for 21 years. Three years later, rumors would start to circulate that Williams had since remarried, although there were no details on who her new husband was. Wendy’s representative, Will Selby, shot down the rumors, telling fans that it simply wasn’t true. Now, here’s where things get a little confusing, as after Selby came out with the news, Williams would contradict his statement while speaking to Hollywood Unlocked, and seemingly confirm that she actually was married.

What do we know about Wendy Williams’s “secret husband”

Not a lot, we only have what Williams has said to go off of. According to the woman herself, she said at the time that she had married an officer of the NYPD and that his name was Henry. While it’s not a lot of information to go on, fans were just happy that she was happy at the time. Of course, this was a pretty confusing time for everyone, as Selby was denying that she had remarried, even speaking to Page Six to dispute what Hollywood Unlocked had reported after Williams made the announcement.

Meanwhile the talk show icon was seemingly doubling down on her statement. In a short follow-up video posted by Hollywood Unlocked to Instagram, founder Jason Lee recorded himself on the phone to Wendy quizzing her about her marriage.

“Everybody seems to have a problem with that. I’m married […] Will sees no point in me getting married. But you know what? F*** Will. 14 years I’ve known him. I’ve always said f*** him, in a good way.”

So she’s not married, she is married, she’s not married again — we’re going round in circles, here, and I’m starting to get dizzy.

What’s actually going on?

Well it’s now become pretty clear that Wendy Williams did not get married in 2022. Her representative Selby’s version of the story and his explanation seems to be the most plausible. When speaking to Page Six, Selby revealed that she had just entered a new relationship, sharing “She is excited about a new relationship, and probably got carried away in conversation.” We haven’t had any updates regarding how Williams’ relationship with the officer went, and there’s nothing to suggest that she did get married, either back then, or in the time since then, so we’re pretty confident in saying no, Wendy isn’t currently married.