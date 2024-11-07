‘Isn’t that a platform for tweens?’: What happened to Kodak Black on Kai Cenat’s live stream?

Popular Twitch streamer, Kai Cenat is barely one week into his Mafiathon 2: a 30-day, 24-hours-a-day streaming marathon. And while he’s entertained us with a host of celebrities, Kodak Black’s appearance has been largely criticized.

Kai, whose part proceeds would be allegedly going towards building a school in a Nigerian slum, has been on a roll. This noble streaming endeavor has been going on for a while, and not without its incidents, including some unsubstantiated online allegations of money laundering, and a little hiccup involving Halle Bailey and DDG. But now, Kodak Black’s guest appearance on the live platform has become the talk of the streaming town. And as (bad) luck would have it, Kodak Black has recently been forced to go live on Instagram to defend his honor and sobriety after trending on X for all the wrong reasons.

What happened to Kodak Black?

Why did Kodak Black just trickshot a perc on Kai Cenat’s stream 😭 pic.twitter.com/Aq8Qt6t4Yc — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 5, 2024

The night started off pretty easygoing for Cenat and his guest as they took a tour around the streamer’s home, before settling in to play some music and chill. All talks about Kodak Black’s gaming hobby and Haitian background were suddenly off the table though, as his behavior began to become more and more erratic as soon as they returned into the room.

To most, one of the first warning signs of the impending chaos was Kodak’s obvious overexcitement at the sight of a nerf gun, which he referred to as a “firearm.”

Soon after, Kodak’s eyes seemed to widen, and he began visibly sweating. The cause behind his suspicious behavior was quickly confirmed– a hyped-up, dancing Kodak Black tossed what looked like a white pill in the air, and caught it in his mouth. Watching the easily missable incident in real time, Kai Cenat exclaimed: “what the f*** was that?” Kodak, who was still laying on the floor, then smiled and replied “That was a glitch for the Twitch.”

Kodak popping that pill was crazy af! Isn’t that a platform for tweens? — Big Phe ❤️ (@TheHoodGotPHE) November 7, 2024

Comments immediately began clamoring for Kodak’s exit from the Twitch stream, with others asking for Cenat to bring back former guest, Lil Uzi, in his place.

The aftermath of Kodak’s live pill popping

After receiving a barrage of backlash, Kodak took to his Instagram to live-stream a clap-back at the X-driven narrative that his actions were an opioid-induced tirade. Kodak warned people to stop attributing every slightly off-kilter action he engaged in to opioids.

Ain’t sh*t changed, that’s how I came in this bi**h. I wake up like this. If anything, give me drugs. Give me drugs, and I’ll chill. When I’m not high, when I ain’t higher than a bi**h, I’m vibing. When I’m high, I’m in my coma bruh, I ain’t talking to nobody ‘cuz I’m getting high.

He however did not deny that the tossed-up pill was percocet. “I take one perc and y’all be so f***ing butthurt,” he continued. “Y’all don’t like a n**ga anyway. Everyone’s got some kind of vice.”

Many have since remarked that these statements from the “Super Gremlin” rapper are a bit contradictory to his comments on sobriety, which came just a few months ago. Much to nobody’s surprise, he also popped another pill on the live.

