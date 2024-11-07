‘This doesn’t need to be brought to the internet’: Backlash drives Halle Bailey off social media after DDG breaks obvious parenting rule

Halle Bailey‘s plea against ex-boyfriend DDG on Wednesday didn’t go down well with X users, resulting in the singer deleting not just her post but her entire account.

Bailey turned to X as a last resort after the YouTuber and rapper brought the former couple’s baby son, Halo, to Kai Cenat’s 30-day non-stop Twitch live stream. DDG was looking after the child while the singer was out of town when he showed up at the streamer’s house.

“Hi everyone. Just so you know I am out of town and I don’t approve of my baby being on a stream tonight,” said Bailey in the now-deleted statement. “I wasn’t told or notified and I am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people,” she continued, adding that, as his “mother and protector,” she was “saddened” that she had not been notified.

Screengrab via Halle Bailey/X

During the appearance, Cenat gave Halo various gifts including games, clothes, and toys. “Me & halo appreciate it, bro,” DDG commented on his own X profile afterward. The two men then pretended to get into a heated argument and physical fight to prank fellow YouTuber NLE Choppa while the child was in another room.

W gifts 🖤 me & halo appreciate it bro @KaiCenat pic.twitter.com/DBGot4NQp8 — DDG (@PontiacMadeDDG) November 7, 2024

Kai Cenat was swatted during uninterrupted 30-day live stream

Cenat’s “subathon” (a Twitch event where each new subscription extends the time of a non-stop live stream) has lasted seven consecutive days so far, apart from a six-minute ban from the platform after the streamers’ house was swatted by police. According to TMZ, Cenat and the authorities have been working together to keep further hoax calls from happening.

This is the 22-year-old’s second 30-day live stream after holding the first Mafiathon subathon in 2023 and he’s already been visited by multiple celebrities including Lil Uzi Vert and Miranda Cosgrove. This time around, the goal is to break a subscriber record currently held by Ironmouse and donate 20 percent of the profits to building a school in Nigeria.

Online, some people argued that the live stream was not a safe environment for a child and that Bailey was right to call out DDG. One person shared a video of the live stream where the YouTuber can be seen holding his son while noises of glass breaking and gunshots were heard coming from outside the room (comments pointed out it was a prank, but we doubt an 11-month-old baby would know the difference). “I got my son, get me out of here, bro,” DDG says in the clip.

“I see why Halle didn’t want Halo on Kai’s stream,” one fan said. “The police swatted his house just 4 days ago… this is not a safe space for a child especially when the mother was not notified,” another pointed out.

I see why Halle didn’t want Halo on Kai’s stream.. pic.twitter.com/wyg2OhBeBl — . (@versacles) November 7, 2024 Ddg showed up as a guest on Kai Cenat’s live stream. The police swatted his house just 4 days ago… this is not a safe space for a child specially when the mother was not notified… @PontiacMadeDDG I hate your clout chasing ass https://t.co/bXtfBMLK7x pic.twitter.com/vTkj28kgXR — mermaidtingz🧜🏽‍♀️ (@arielandhalle) November 7, 2024

The majority did not take the Little Mermaid actress’s side, however

Image via Disney

Although Bailey’s fanbase has been critical of her relationship with DDG since they began dating in early 2022, the majority was not supportive of her public statement against him, arguing that it should have been kept private and that the singer and her sister Chloe also frequently post photos and videos of Halo on social media.

“Respectfully, this doesn’t need to be brought to the internet. Effective communication would be calling or texting the father,” one person noted, with another claiming that the Grammy-nominated artist had “brought this on herself” when she decided to defend DDG “till the ends of the earth” while they were still together.

Halo and DDG are in a room that doesn’t seem to have any present danger. So again I’m… https://t.co/KedCrzIAvn — DRÉ®️ (@TreakleDiondre) November 7, 2024 Although I feel bad for Halle, she absolutely brought this on herself. She defended DDG til the ends of the earth when Twitter told her to leave him while she was still childless. Don’t bring social media into it now… pic.twitter.com/t736FC3MCm — ✍🏾🗣 (@writtenbytruth) November 7, 2024

Many such comments led Bailey to delete her X account. The couple called it quits in October after nearly three years of dating and a little over ten months since they had welcomed Halo into the world. “We are still best friends and adore each other,” the rapper said in a statement released at the time of the break-up, where he also confirmed they would continue raising Halo together as co-parents.

