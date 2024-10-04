Did Halle Bailey and DDG break up?

Halle Bailey is only 24 years old, and while many twentysomethings are still bar hopping and trying to figure out what to do with their lives, she’s achieved so much. We’ve been celebrating her success since she and her sister Chloe Bailey first came onto the music scene as a duo. As is often the case when someone gets super famous quickly, she has found a balance between telling fans about herself and keeping some things private… including her love life.

Bailey, who starred in The Color Purple and The Little Mermaid and also played Sky Forster on Grown-ish, started dating rapper DDG a little while ago. But while their careers both continue to heat up, what’s going on with their relationship?

Did Halle Bailey and her boyfriend DDG split?

Yes, sadly, Bailey and DDG broke up. In early October 2024, DDG explained the news on his Instagram Stories and said they had “reflection and heartfelt conversations.” He continued, “The decision was not easy, but we believe it’s the best part forward for both of us. I cherish the time we’ve spent together and the love we shared.”

While fans no doubt want to know exactly why they decided their relationship was over, they’re not sharing right now… and it makes sense if they never want to make that public. If it’s hard enough telling your friends and family why you and your partner have split up when you’re not famous, I can only imagine what it’s like to get millions of social media comments from total strangers.

According to Us Weekly, everyone found out the couple was dating when they saw Usher perform in January 2022. While they survived a rumor that DDG was unfaithful and saw Rubi Rose, his ex, behind Bailey’s back in February 2023, the couple said that wasn’t true. Throughout the rest of 2023, the pair continued to be photographed at events, from the premiere of the Renaissance movie by Beyoncé, to the Oscar party put on by Vanity Fair.

While no one ever cheers when a celebrity couple breaks up, it’s tough to hear about this particular split because the pair always shared how much they loved each other in interviews. In 2023, Bailey told Cosmopolitan that “this is my first deep, deep, real love.” She described it as “like ‘whoa’ in your brain” and added, “It’s just fireworks, a spark for creativity.”

While Bailey said DDG was her first love and it’s unclear if she has dated anyone else, DDG dated a few people before Bailey, including Rose and Kennedy Cymore.

This news is even tougher considering that Bailey and DDG are parents to their young son Halo, who was born in December 2023. Since they might not say more about their breakup, they might not share with fans anything regarding custody or co-parenting, either. The singer and actress explained that she wanted to maintain her baby’s privacy and said, “Halo was my gift. He is the greatest blessing, and I had no obligation to expose him, me, or my family to that.”

One fan questioned on X if this is “a breakup prank” and if fans will learn the truth shortly. Some are confused about why Bailey and DDG would split up when they have a child. But, of course, lots of couples unfortunately end their relationships even after starting a family. That just adds another layer of complexity to this emotional experience. Fans hope DDG and Bailey both find love again soon, or get back together if that’s the right thing for them.

