When did Halle Bailey have a child?

It’s little mermaids making little mermaids out here, as Halle Bailey has announced the birth of her first child.

After months of public speculation, the star of 2023’s The Color Purple and the other half of the musical duo Chloe x, Halle took to Instagram on Jan. 6, 2023, to let interested parties know that she and her boyfriend, 26-year-old rapper DDG, had welcomed their first child, a boy named Halo. That’s the good news. The bad news, for anyone clamoring to learn more, is that further details are going to take some digging to uncover.

Had Halle Bailey shared the news of her pregnancy?

To better contextualize just how private Halle Bailey keeps her personal life, consider the fact that nobody was 100% sure that she was pregnant until she announced the birth of her son. In her announcement post, Bailey revealed astonishingly little, showing only a close-up of the infant’s hand and a bracelet engraved with his name. She called him “the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me” and welcomed him into the world. The end.

Bailey and DDG were both nonspecific as to their firstborn’s date of birth. The best that internet sleuths can do is work backward through Bailey’s late 2023 — a stretch of time spent in increasingly form-disguising outfits to avoid revealing her pregnancy, which included her last major public appearance at the premiere of The Color Purple on Dec. 6.

Sometime between then and Jan. 6, when Bailey and DDG shared their announcement posts, the couple welcomed Halo into their life. So, we at least know that he’s either a Capricorn or a Sagittarius. For now, they’re keeping further information private. “The world is desperate to know you,” Bailey wrote of her newborn on Instagram. Seems like they’ll have to wait a little longer.