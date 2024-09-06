‘It absolutely makes sense’: Jeff Goldblum is a Swiftie and fans are not surprised by his favorite song

It’s become a trend to name-drop Taylor Swift in an interview or proclaim to be a fan. However, there were no eyebrows raised as Jeff Goldblum revealed that he’s a Swiftie, and fans could’ve guessed his favorite song just by looking at him.

Jeff Goldblum has been an icon for decades. Whether it’s because of his roles in popular films like Jurassic Park, Independence Day, or The Fly, his acting style made him stand out, often blending his eccentricity with wit and kindness. His role in the Jurassic World franchise has become a pop culture touchstone, thanks to his humor, iconic quotes, and confidence.

Goldblum’s sense of style, humor, and natural charm helped him become a true cult icon, and his appeal never faded, as his effortless authenticity helped him gain popularity even among younger generations. A gifted musician himself, as he is a jazz pianist, Goldblum showed his appreciation for Taylor Swift in a new interview, and fans can’t get enough of him.

Jeff Goldblum is a “Lover” stan

The human portrayal of “make love, not war,” Jeff Goldblum confessed in a Netflix interview that his favorite song is “Lover,” the titular single from Swift’s seventh studio album released in 2019.

The clip, which was to promote his latest Netflix show Kaos, included Jeff Goldblum’s proclamation that he is, indeed, a Swiftie, and revealed he had met Swift before attending her Eras Tour. “My wife Emilie and I met her at the SNL 40th anniversary as it happens. And she was delightful. She said, ‘Oh, Jeff Goldblum, la la la.’ She was so sweet.” The event was way before The Eras Tour was the ultimate FOMO event, as it happened in 2015, shortly after the release of her fifth studio album, 1989. At the after-party, Swift jammed with none other than Paul McCartney (and Jimmy Fallon). As it was a very special night, and Goldblum also attended the star-studded event.

He further explained that he and his wife “went recently to the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to her concert. It was fantastic. I exchanged every manner of friendship bracelet.” Speaking about his favorites, Goldblum noted that “my favorite song from her tour is “Lover (Jeff’s Version).”

Fans in the comment section weren’t surprised at all because the pastel pink, glittery Lover era is tailor-made for Jeff Goldblum. The song itself is a declaration of pure love and gives the same wide-grin vibe as Goldblum himself.

“Jeff Goldblum being a Lover stan just checks out,” one of the highest-liked comments read on TikTok. “Jeff Goldblum being a Lover stan just checks out” added another. The feeling was universal in the comments, as another fan explained, “if someone asked me what I thought Jeff Goldblum’s favorite TS song was, I’d immediately say ‘Lover.’ it makes absolute sense.”

Things get even better when you realize Goldblum’s commitment to “Lover” is true. The reference to “Jeff’s Version” is because he and his band Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra covered the song, featuring Haley Reinhart earlier this year. Could we dare hope for a collab between Taylor Swift and Jeff Goldblum in the future? In true Jeff Goldblum-optimistic spirit, we can surely dream.

