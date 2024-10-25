‘It brings back hurtful memories’: Meghan Markle feeling ‘strain’ of leading life separate from Prince Harry, ‘upset’ with his fame

With the Royal family increasingly making it painfully obvious that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be getting a chance to reverse their Royal exit, it is now more paramount than ever for the couple to cement their fame — after all, their celebrity status is the sole breadwinner of their household. But their latest tactic to balance its wavering stance is not getting them the results they hoped for.

Recommended Videos

If naysayers are ignored for a second — who have been playing the relentless record that the Susexxes have or are well on their way to getting divorced — then there is another rumored reason for Meghan and Harry appearing at different events separately. The couple that used to be joined at the hip suddenly dropping solo appearances at very public events is bound to set tongues wagging, but rumor is that the Duke and Duchess are doing this to cover more ground and to tackle places that suit their different skill sets best in order to spike their fame faster.

But as per OK! Magazine’s source, the separation has started to affect Meghan who is really feeling the “strain,” especially as their decision has not only sparked negative speculation about the state of their marriage but also somehow got Harry the spotlight while cursing her with negative comments once again.

“They haven’t done themselves any favours by doing so many separate events but this is what they have decided to do as it works best for them at the moment as a couple and they both feel they can shine at events that are close to their hearts.” But it does upset her that, while Harry was getting praised for all of his appearances, she is getting criticised for what she says, what she wears etc and it brings back hurtful memories of when she was a royal.”

If one were to judge Meghan based on her recent appearances, her solo adventures have seen her high on confidence and shedding restrictions being a Royal added to her life. But allegedly, on the inside, the criticism, the constant predictions of her marriage falling apart, and how she led him like a ‘lamb to slaughter’ for her gain is getting to her.

On the other hand, majority of the outlets out there are lauding her husband for attending events as the “old Harry” and for smiling “again.” Why? Because somehow, these royal “experts,” missed out on countless pictures of the couple smiling ear-to-ear to in their pictures and chose to rather zoom in on the few where the duke is apparently sporting a grumpy expression that supposedly translates to a man in a loveless marriage.

Of course, taking solid facts will never shake the foundation of these speculations — for example, the couple’s recent joint residential property purchase in Portugal amid these reports of their separation. For these conspiracy theorists, Meghan wearing a sexy red gown to an event is 100 shades of abhorrently wrong, but King Charles officially branding them lesser than the disgraceful Prince Andrew is Royal justice. Yep, that definitely makes sense.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy