‘It’s been a pretty good year for material’: Ricky Gervais shares who would’ve been in the line of fire if he had hosted the Golden Globes

Ricky Gervais is back for another round of celebrity roasting at the Golden Globes, but this time, it’s not in an official role. Ahead of the star-studded event, the English comedian took to X to share some of the jokes he would have included had he been hosting the ceremony instead of Nikki Glaser.

On Jan. 4, Gervais posted that he was sitting in his bath contemplating what he would say at the Golden Globes, adding that “it’s been a pretty good year for material.” Gervais, a Golden Globe awardee himself, has hosted the ceremony a total of five times, most recently in 2020. Though he swore off hosting again, that didn’t stop him from delivering some jokes — from the comfort of his bathroom.

This photo was taken backstage immediately after my monologue at the 2020 Golden Globes. Not sure I realised quite what I'd done 😂 pic.twitter.com/hkre3GjJph — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) December 22, 2024

“What a year it’s been. Hundreds of entertainers jumped at the chance to go to The Vatican to meet The Pope. Many from Hollywood. Obviously they weren’t content with only being part of the 2nd biggest pedo ring in the world,” he posted. In June 2024, the Vatican hosted over a hundred comedians from around the world, including Stephen Colbert, Chris Rock, Whoopi Goldberg, Conan O’Brien, and Jimmy Fallon, as the Pope emphasized the value of humor.

Justin Timberlake, with his DWI arrest in June, didn’t escape Gervais’ ribbing when he wrote in a post that “if he’d have gone to jail he’d have heard the words ‘Sexy Back’ a lot more often.” Gervais’ crosshairs also targeted Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, with an additional jab at Kevin Hart. “Kevin Hart said that being at one of Diddy’s parties was uncomfortable, as he wouldn’t leave him alone. Eventually he had to shout ‘Imma Midget, not a child,’” Gervais wrote.

Many asked the comedian to keep going, but that was the last of his social media hosting of the Golden Globes.

Will Ricky Gervais host the Golden Globes again?

Sat in the bath wondering about what I would say if I were hosting The Golden Globes on Sunday. It’s been a pretty good year for material 😂 pic.twitter.com/cCelTdy0Eb — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) January 3, 2025

Gervais’ hosting of the Golden Globes was characterized by his no-holds-barred roasting of Hollywood and not taking the glitz and glamor of the event seriously. It’s part of his style of comedy, saying that he hasn’t done his job if no one is offended. “You have to provoke! It’s a good thing. Learning provokes, science provokes, opinion provokes. Offense provokes,” he said in an interview with The Guardian in 2021.

Although many appreciate his humor, there are some who criticized him for his roasting. However, it doesn’t bother him, as he does it to entertain the audience, specifically the millions of people who watch at home who “aren’t winning awards” and “aren’t billionaires.” Despite some backlash, Robert DeNiro praised Gervais and called him to tell him he did a wonderful job. Gervais said some people were annoyed by his jokes, but DeNiro dismissed the criticism, saying, “F**k ‘em, they were jokes.”

Imagine if Ricky Gervais hosted this year’s Golden Globes.

Especially with events from last year, the chaos will be legendary 😭 😂 — Doechigozie🦄 (@King_Onikaa) January 6, 2025

After his 2020 Golden Globes hosting stint, Gervais said it would be his last. In an interview with LADBible, he said he requested the Golden Globes not to ask him again to avoid temptation, as he said he could be persuaded. “It could be the Golden Globes could offer me 10 million for 10 minutes work, you know, and I’d be an idiot, I’d be a liar, to say I wouldn’t consider it.” Although he was firm in his decision not to come back, he said, “You never know,” suggesting that the future isn’t set in stone.

