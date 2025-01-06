‘It’s just washing her out’: Anya Taylor-Joy’s old Hollywood glam at the Golden Globes fell flat for the fashion police

Anya Taylor-Joy is the complete package. She’s very talented, has a knack for finding extremely interesting projects that showcase her range, and has an ethereal beauty. Unfortunately, as gorgeous as she is, her latest choice in outfit at the 2025 Golden Globes made her a target for the fashion police.

Recommended Videos

The actress knows how to deliver a head-turning look, and this one doesn’t miss the mark. However, compared to her previous risk-taking looks, her latest style wasn’t as eye-catching… Or at least not in a good way.

The Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga star grabbed the spotlight as celebrities flocked to the red carpet. She was not nominated at the Golden Globes this year, but was there for a good time with her husband, musician Malcolm McRae, and to serve confidence and glam on the red carpet — even if her blush pink outfit couldn’t quite keep up with her.

Anya Taylor-Joy’s blush dress had the fashion police wanting to see red

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy was all about glamour for her outing at the Golden Globes and everything she wore, as well as her makeup, hairstyle, and pose supported that. The A-list actress wore an archival Christian Dior satin stress that hugged her toned figure in all the right places. She accessorized with a large, floral-embroidered shawl she kept around her elbows and champagne Jimmy Choo Minny sandals.

Flowers were a major motif for the actress’s Golden Globes outfit, which doubled down on with her large silver floral necklace adorned with pink stones from Tiffany & Co., as well as a matching bracelet. She further accessorized her look with silver diamond stud earrings and continued the blush pink vibe with pink makeup, topping the look with a sleek, side-parted bun.

All pieces from the look were great on their own, and even the sculpture of the dress worked well for the old Hollywood glam Taylor-Joy was going for. The only problem was that the color she chose was not her best fit. With her fair complexion, as well as the pastel-floral back wall at the Golden Globes set in place for pictures, the blush tones and her white hair in a tight updo washed her out. The fashion police were begging for a splash of color.

Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

“I love archival but something has to be made fresh about it. And where is Pat McGrath for the glam! Ditch the necklace, give me modern hair, idk what do i know,” said one celebrity fashion enthusiast.

“The color washout is too much,” noted a fan, with a different one adding, “She’s pink. The dress is pink. It’s just washing her out. I wanted to love this.” Another member of the fashion police highlighted that, “This color washes her out and the wrap was unnecessary.”

“I like the color, necklace & glam. That up close is [gorgeous]! Lose the shawl imo,” offered another.

While the blush color didn’t do much to highlight her exotic features, Anya Taylor-Joy truly loved the outfit, which she also kept when she went out to a Golden Globes after-party.

The star was photographed arriving at an after-party with Cara Delevingne, who switched her metallic blue Gucci halter dress to a black, more comfortable ensemble, and Zoe Kravitz, who also ditched her black and white glam Saint Laurent dress for a satin black gown. Anya Taylor-Joy kept the same outfit which she seems to have loved, and, really, that’s all that matters — even if she could benefit from a darker color next time.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy