James Franco’s net worth, confirmed

If you have never heard of American actor and filmmaker James Franco, have you seriously been living under a rock? For those who are unfamiliar, Franco is one of the biggest stars of our generation — despite falling into a bit of controversy over the years — and his net worth naturally reflects his awe-striking acting chops.

Franco is known for starring in movies like Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, Milk, Eat Pray Love, Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Spring Breakers, and more, as well as starring in television shows like Freaks and Geeks, James Dean, Hollywood Heights, General Hospital, The Deuce, and more. Garnering numerous awards and nominations in his career thus far — notably taking home two Golden Globes — it is clear that the 45-year-old has had a great deal of success as an actor thus far, but how much money is actually tied to his name as a result?

What is James Franco’s net worth?

According to sources like Celebrity Net Worth, Eric Singer, FandomWire, and more James Franco’s net worth is estimated to be about $30 million, with $12 million coming from the Spider-Man franchise alone. Aside from acting, Franco has been able to accumulate some cash in other avenues, such as brand deals and endorsements, writing, teaching, real estate investments, and other creative ventures. How impressive is that?

From working a late-night job at McDonald’s while studying at University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and acting on the side — all in an attempt to support himself, because his parents were unsupportive of his acting aspirations — some may say that Franco went from rags to riches. He is a true — if not unproblematic — success story!