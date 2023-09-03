James Gunn’s social media profile suspiciously deactivated in the wake of decade-old ‘Batman’ rant leading to calls for his head

It’s ironic that as much as James Gunn has scaled back his social media activity and rampant rumor-debunking since he became co-CEO of DC Studios, posts he made over a decade ago were dragged up from the depths and weaponized as a means to deem him unfit for the purpose of the job.

Because some people apparently have nothing better to do with their time than trawl through the archives of Facebook to try and find any ammunition they can to use against the Guardians of the Galaxy director, Gunn’s scathing rant on the supposed lack of quality to have dogged Tim Burton’s Batman and Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins led to a vocal minority demanding he be fired.

Image via Warner Bros.

Of course, it’s completely ridiculous to cry for somebody to get their marching orders because they don’t like two movies that are genuine classics of superhero cinema, but that’s the world we live in these days. Damon Lindelof also came in for fire at the time, but that was apparently fine because most folks agree the Lost finale sh*t the bed. Batman, though? Respect must be put on the Dark Knight’s name.

The storm – which was admittedly constricted entirely to a tiny little teacup – has nonetheless forced Gunn to reportedly deactivate the account in question, which was his one for personal use. His professional page remains active, and it’s not hard to imagine the two events just might be connected. The overriding question at the end of the day is why it became an issue in the first place, but the answer largely resides with the DC “fans” determined to take the filmmaker down at every turn.