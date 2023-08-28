James Gunn deemed unfit to run DC Studios after a decade-old trashing of ‘Batman’ and ‘Batman Begins’ resurfaces to ruffle feathers

Nothing ever truly gets deleted on the internet, something James Gunn has been discovering yet again after historical comments he purportedly made about Tim Burton’s comic book classic Batman resurfaced and immediately went viral, causing the entirely expected outrage as a result.
As much as nobody can argue with the 1989 blockbuster’s status as one of the single most important and influential movies in the history of cinema for a variety of reasons, that doesn’t mean everybody is obligated to like it. Clearly, the current co-CEO of DC Studios is not one of those people – unless of course his stance has chanced in the intervening years – but he’s already been burned to the ground online.
Not even Batman Begins was safe from the Guardians of the Galaxy director’s wrath, either, despite Christopher Nolan’s reboot accomplishing much the same as Burton’s spin on the Dark Knight by cementing itself as one of the key driving forces behind the next decade of big budget Hollywood escapism.
To say that the fury has rapidly reached all-encompassing proportions would be underselling it, but let’s not forget that Gunn is far from obligated to love every DC movie there’s ever been. After all, he touted The Flash as one of the greatest superhero films that had ever been made, so his taste in the comic book company’s back catalogue can be called into question based on that bullsh*t statement alone.
Obviously, his critics weren’t exactly in need of any additional ammunition, but they’ve ended up getting it and then some.