James Gunn deemed unfit to run DC Studios after a decade-old trashing of ‘Batman’ and ‘Batman Begins’ resurfaces to ruffle feathers

Nothing ever truly gets deleted on the internet, something James Gunn has been discovering yet again after historical comments he purportedly made about Tim Burton’s comic book classic Batman resurfaced and immediately went viral, causing the entirely expected outrage as a result.

As much as nobody can argue with the 1989 blockbuster’s status as one of the single most important and influential movies in the history of cinema for a variety of reasons, that doesn’t mean everybody is obligated to like it. Clearly, the current co-CEO of DC Studios is not one of those people – unless of course his stance has chanced in the intervening years – but he’s already been burned to the ground online.

Not even Batman Begins was safe from the Guardians of the Galaxy director’s wrath, either, despite Christopher Nolan’s reboot accomplishing much the same as Burton’s spin on the Dark Knight by cementing itself as one of the key driving forces behind the next decade of big budget Hollywood escapism.

absolutely no one hates DC more than James Gunn 💀 pic.twitter.com/I3CdZGkjks — ❓❓0❓ (@comicxbook) August 27, 2023

James Gunn hates Burton’s Batman movies and Nolan’s Batman trilogy.



Fuck that dude pic.twitter.com/HloQOHW1Vf — A. J. (@Actually__AJ) August 27, 2023

This is the CEO of DC and it’s not the first time he says some shit like this…

This guy is literally disgusting and should be fired ASAP pic.twitter.com/VzEO9q1XuP — john in spanish (@DareRider8) August 27, 2023

James Gunn wanted everyone to see The Flash cuz it had Keaton Batman like this 😂😂😭😭🤧🤧 https://t.co/67nfopLxJ4 pic.twitter.com/2BUiRGw6EY — Mau | Browntable – Support The WGA (@Browntable_Ent) August 27, 2023

James Gunn has to be fired. An undersigned have to be done to take him away. He will transform Superman into a clown. — Daniel Jansen (@danieljansen951) August 28, 2023

Never had high hopes James Gunn. Can’t wait until he’s fired. — Deidre (@Yankeefan2975) August 28, 2023

To say that the fury has rapidly reached all-encompassing proportions would be underselling it, but let’s not forget that Gunn is far from obligated to love every DC movie there’s ever been. After all, he touted The Flash as one of the greatest superhero films that had ever been made, so his taste in the comic book company’s back catalogue can be called into question based on that bullsh*t statement alone.

Obviously, his critics weren’t exactly in need of any additional ammunition, but they’ve ended up getting it and then some.