Jason Kelce’s important health journey, explained

As part of football’s famous Kelce brothers, former Philadelphia Eagle, Jason Kelce has amassed a significant amount of fame. But unlike his brother, Travis (who is in a much-publicized relationship with Taylor Swift), famous pop stars didn’t account for Jason’s popularity.

The eldest of the Kelce brothers entered the NFL first, ultimately becoming an offensive lineman for the Eagles. His position as a folk hero for Philadelphia was crystalized during the 2017 season when the team won the Superbowl.

Kelce made an iconic speech during the town’s celebration, wearing a mummer’s costume. This event demonstrated Kelce’s fun-loving brand which can also be found on his podcast “New Heights” with Travis. But as any football fan knows, the shelf life for an athlete in the industry isn’t very long.

The toll that a contact sport takes on the body is steep, and this specifically affected Kelce’s home life. Depicted in his self-titled documentary, the subject of retirement was under heavy consideration at home with his wife, Kylie McDevitt. Father to three children, Kelce was featured struggling with his health during the inside look at his household.

While any other father in his 30s should be able to comfortably interact with his family, Kelce’s injuries from the sport had resulted in varying degrees of pain. Kelce understood that retirement was in his future but had not retired at the time of the documentary.

He officially announced his retirement in March 2024 at the age of 36. This decision was a difficult one as it is for any player. Football was tied to his identity, however it became more important to take care of himself for the sake of his family.

Jason Kelce made health choices for his daughters, resulting in weight loss

As Kylie mentions in the heartfelt documentary, her main concern was the health of her husband and his ability to play with their children. At the time of filming, she was pregnant with their third daughter and it seemed that there was a ticking clock on the pain that Jason was able to endure.

Retiring, while bittersweet, allowed him to be with his family in a way his lifestyle hadn’t allowed before. In an interview with GQ, he revealed he was close to 300 lbs during his time in the NFL. Since then, he has focused on making healthy choices which have contributed in weight loss. He told the outlet at the time of the documentary’s release that he had lost 20 lbs and was looking to lose more.

“It’s hard to imagine another nearly 20 pounds coming off, being honest with you. But my back already feels better. My knees already feel better.”

Kelce’s body took a beating throughout his career which led to surgeries on his right knee twice as well as his hand and groin. Even so, he is optimistic about his future with his family.

“Another 20 pounds hopefully will make (me) much more adept at playing with children.”

Kelce also has other plans for his professional future. ESPN announced that he would join the pregame show “Monday Night Countdown” in a far less dangerous role than he’s been used to, and likely with a much trimmer figure. He will be a welcome addition to the 2024 season, even while in a different capacity.

