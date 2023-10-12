Where to watch the ‘Kelce’ documentary

If you consume any kind of media – whether it’s TV, social media, or beyond – it seems that you can’t go anywhere without hearing about Taylor Swift’s rumored romance with American Football star Travis Kelce. After Swift was spotted in attendance at several of his games, the media circus about their relationship has been non-stop.

In recent weeks, interest in Travis Kelce has reached a fever pitch, and Kelce, a documentary which he is the subject of, has become the most-watched documentary in the history of Amazon Prime Video. For fans of Kelce’s work on the field and Swifties unfamiliar with American Football, the film comes at a perfect time for Kelce’s increasing notability in the public eye.

Kelce is a documentary that came out earlier this year, focusing on brothers Travis and Jason Kelce. Travis and Jason play for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, respectively, making them the first brothers to face one another in a Super Bowl final.

While focused more on Jason Kelce, the documentary chronicles what was initially thought to be the star’s last season on the NFL before retirement, with a succession of wins leading the center player to the 2022 Super Bowl, with a surprise face-off with his beloved brother. The Kelce brothers also host a podcast together, named New Heights, where the duo discuss their respective lives and careers – something that has, in more recent weeks, heavily referenced Taylor Swift herself. Given the film’s personal insight into the Eagles player, Kelce shines a spotlight on Jason’s family life, fatherhood, and upbringing and how such factors helped shape what looks to be his sunset years as a sports star.

Where to watch ‘Kelce’

Kelce is free to stream on Amazon Prime Video for all Amazon Prime customers. Those who want to watch the documentary, notably specific groups like college students, may be eligible for a six-month free trial of Amazon Prime if they have never subscribed to the service before.

Currently, Kelce is unavailable for purchase or rental on other popular video platforms that typically allow such purchases, such as Apple TV, YouTube, or Google Play. For now, the documentary remains an Amazon Prime exclusive. This may, however, change in the future, especially if demand for the documentary continues to grow.

However, those who do not wish to subscribe to the full Amazon Prime subscription can opt for a Prime Video-only subscription, at just $8.99 a month.