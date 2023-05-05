Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Wilde slam former nanny for publicizing lawsuit

While there’s an inherently snoopy part of just about everyone around the world when it comes to sneaking a peek into the lives of our favorite celebrities, there are some lines that just shouldn’t be crossed when it comes to preserving their right to privacy.

So say Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde, who have issued a statement condemning their former nanny Ericka Genaro, who very publicly brought a lawsuit against the former couple back in February, after she herself leaked a whole lot of rumors about the couple’s personal life, including the nature of their split.

Now, Wilde and Sudeikis have fired back at the nanny that has been making their life miserable, saying that Genaro should never have filed her suit publicly in a California court. Rather, they claim it should have been handled via a private arbitrator in New York, which is what they are now trying to make happen, according to TMZ. The couple told the outlet:

“It is unfortunate that this private matter continues to play out in the press. Our focus has been and will continue to be to steadfastly protect our family in the face of harassment of any kind. We are confident that the evidence brought forward will affirm our position to summarily dismiss this case and bring our family peace.”

A lot of messy details came to light from Genaro, who claims that matters were so dire between the couple towards the end of their relationship that Sudeikis laid down under Wilde’s car to prevent her from going to see Harry Styles.

Undoubtedly a chapter that Jason Sudeikis would rather put behind him. He would likely prefer that his fans turn their attention to Ted Lasso, which is currently in the middle of its third season over on Apple TV Plus. Wilde, meanwhile, is reportedly still attached to direct a secret Marvel project, as of December last year.